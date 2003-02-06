Iraq War: U.S. Navy Cruisers

U.S. Navy Cruisers

Description: Large combat vessel with multiple target response capability.



Features: Modern U. S. Navy guided missile cruisers perform primarily in a Battle Force role. These ships are multi-mission [Anti-Air Warfare (AAW), Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), and Anti-Surface Warfare (ASUW)] surface combatants capable of supporting carrier battle groups, amphibious forces, or of operating independently and as flagships of surface action groups. Due to their extensive combat capability, these ships have been designated as Battle Force Capable (BFC) units. The cruisers are equipped with Tomahawk Cruise missiles giving them additional long range strike mission capability.



Background: Technological advances in the Standard Missile coupled with the AEGIS combat system in Ticonderoga class cruisers and the upgrading of older cruisers have increased the AAW capability of surface combatants to pinpoint accuracy from wave-top to zenith. The addition of Tomahawk in the CG-47 has vastly complicated unit target planning for any potential enemy and returned an offensive strike role to the surface forces that seemed to have been lost to air power at Pearl Harbor.



General Characteristics, Ticonderoga Class

Builders:

Ingalls Shipbuilding: CG 47-50, CG 52-57, 59, 62, 65-66, 68-69, 71-73

Bath Iron Works: CG 51, 58, 60-61, 63-64, 67, 70.

Power Plant:4 General Electric LM 2500 gas turbine engines; 2 shafts, 80,000 shaft horsepower total.

SPY-1 Radar and Combat System Integrator: Lockheed Martin.

Length: 567 feet

Beam: 55 feet

Displacement: 9,600 tons (9,754.06 metric tons) full load

Speed: 30 plus knots

Aircraft: Two SH-2 Seasprite (LAMPS) in CG 47-48; Two SH-60 Sea Hawk (LAMPS III)

Cost: About $1 billion each

Ships:

USS Ticonderoga (CG 47), Pascagoula, Miss.

USS Yorktown (CG 48), Pascagoula, Miss.

USS Vincennes (CG 49), Yokosuka, Japan

USS Valley Forge (CG 50), San Diego, Calif.

USS Thomas S. Gates (CG 51), Pascagoula, Miss.

USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), San Diego, Calif.

USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), San Diego, Calif.

USS Antietam (CG 54), San Diego, Calif.

USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), Norfolk, Va.

USS San Jacinto (CG 56), Norfolk, Va.

USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), San Diego, Calif.

USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), Mayport, Fla.

USS Princeton (CG 59), San Diego, Calif.

USS Normandy (CG 60), Norfolk, Va.

USS Monterey (CG 61), Norfolk, Va.

USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), Yokosuka, Japan

USS Cowpens (CG 63), Yokosuka, Japan

USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Mayport, Fla.

USS Chosin (CG 65), Pearl Harbor, HI

USS Hue City (CG 66), Mayport, Fla.

USS Shiloh (CG 67), San Diego, Calif.

USS Anzio (CG 68), Norfolk, Va.

USS Vicksburg (CG 69), Mayport, Fla.

USS Lake Erie (CG 70), Pearl Harbor, HI

USS Cape St. George (CG 71), Norfolk, Va.

USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), Norfolk, Va.

USS Port Royal (CG 73), Pearl Harbor, HI

Crew: 24 Officers, 340 Enlisted

Armament: MK26 missile launcher (CG 47 thru CG 51) Standard Missile (MR) or MK41 vertical launching system (CG 52 thru CG 73) Standard Missile (MR); Vertical Launch ASROC (VLA) Missile; Tomahawk Cruise Missile; Six MK-46 torpedoes (from two triple mounts); Two MK 45 5-inch/54 caliber lightweight guns; Two Phalanx close-in-weapons systems

Date Deployed: 22 January 1983 (USS Ticonderoga)

