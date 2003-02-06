Iraq War: B-2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Iraq War: B-2

B-2 Spirit

Crew: 2-3, engine: 4 x General Electric F-118-GE-100, 78.4kN, wingspan: 52.1m, length: 20.9m, height: 5.1m, wing area: 465.5m2, start mass: 181437kg, empty mass: 45360kg, cruise speed: 1010kph, ceiling: 16765m, range: 12225km, armament: 22680kg of bombs

