Iraq War: F-16

F-16 Falcon

Crew: 1, engine: 1 x P+W F-100-PW-100, 112.1kN, wingspan: 9.3m, length: 14.4m, height: 5.0m, wing area: 26.0m2, start mass: 9780-15000kg, empty mass: 6330kg, max speed: M1.2, ceiling: 19000m, range w/max.fuel: 3200km, range w/max.payload: 500km, armament: 1 x 20mm MG, 5000kg of bombs or missiles

 

F-16 Armament & Avionics Pods

AIM-9 Sidewinder short-range heatseaking missile
AIM-120 AMRAAM Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile
LANTIRN AN/AAQ-13 & AN/AAQ-14 LANTIRN Low-Altitude Navigation & Targeting Infra-Red for Night sensor pods
M61 A1 Vulcan 20mm internal gun
AGM-65 Maverick Laser/Infra-Red/Electro-Optical guided air-to-ground missile
Other HARM, Harpoon, General Purpose Bombs, Cluster bombs, Laser-Guided Bombs, ... (not yet updated)
Guided Missiles US Tri-Service guided missile designations
Electronic Equipment US Tri-Service electronic equipment designations

