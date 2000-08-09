Heartland StormTeam FirstAlert-

FirstAlert is an automatic system that allows us to instantly broadcast severe weather information as soon as it is issued. It automatically reveals the type of advisory along with the exact counties affected using a graphic map along with a text crawl. The FirstAlert "bug" in the lower left of the screen contains every county in our five-state viewing area. When an official Watch is in effect, the bug is visible every 10 minutes. When an official Warning is issued, the bug is left in place with the proper county highlighted until the Warning is canceled.