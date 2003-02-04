Close-up of Nose Cone Section Recovered in Texas - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hemphill, TX

Close-up of Nose Cone Section Recovered in Texas

Sister station KSLA in Shreveport, LA captured this digital image© of what's believed to be the nose cone section of the Shuttle Columbia.  The picture was taken before the recovery team was able to cover the section with a shroud.

