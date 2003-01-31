Basketball Scores for Thursday, January 30 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Basketball Scores for Thursday, January 30

College Men
Tennessee State
Southeast MO		 67
87                  

College Women
Southeast MO
Eastern IL                 		82
64                        
Junior College Men
Rend Lake
John A. Logan		 62
77               
Junior College Women
Rend Lake
John A. Logan		 52
73               
High School Boys
Kingston
Meadow Heights		   65
101                
Chaffee
Greenville		 48
49
High School Girls
Doniphan
Twin Rivers		 50
62           
Chaffee
Delta		 51
66
Charleston
Dexter		 36
60

