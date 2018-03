Dongola Rash News Archive Past Stories on the Dongola Rash More>>

Dongola, IL Dongola Students Should Head Back to School on Tuesday Dongola Students Should Head Back to School on Tuesday Students in Dongola will head back to school on Tuesday, as long as an inspection from the Illinois Department of Labor gives the building a clean bill of health.

Rash of Problems Continue in Dongola Rash of Problems continue in Dongola Dongola school schedules another hearing for Thursday night to share information from various investigating agencies on whether if it's the black mold causing rashes.

Dongola, IL First Mysterious Rash, Now Dangerous Mold First Mysterious Rash, Now Dangerous Mold Tests done inside the Union County School building Friday revealed the presence of Stachybotrys, or black mold, a potentially dangerous growth that can cause breathing and other health problems.

Dongola School Reopens, Minus a Few Students Dongola School Reopens, Minus a Few Students More than two weeks after a mysterious rash outbreak began in the Dongola School District, class is once again back in session. But many students are still being kept at home.

Dongola Rash Persists After Cleaning Dongola Rash Persists After Cleaning Several students complained of the rash when school re-opened Monday. It'll stay open, but the investigation continues.

Dongola, IL updated: 1/16/03 Rash of Problems in Dongola Rash of Problems in Dongola Inspectors are scratching their heads trying to find the source of a rash appearing on mostly 5th and 6th-grade students and teachers.