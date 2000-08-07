A Super Time in Metropolis

What do hunters, dry cleaners and gamblers have in common? Metropolis has something for all of them. Players Island Casino brings Metropolis popularity and prosperity. The riverboat means jobs, two-million visitors a year and 500 thousand dollars each month in tax revenue. Metropolis is using that money to rebuild from the sewers up. One-point-six million dollars to remodel and enlarge the library is an example.

Super things are to be expected in the hometown of Superman. Like a museum dedicated to the Man of Steel. Super Museum has 65-thousand Superman artifacts. This is just part of a collection worth several million. "I've got all the costumes from all the actors that have portrayed Superman since the very beginning; Kirk Allen, George Reeves and Christopher Reeve, of course," says Jim Hambrick, Super Museum owner.

Metropolis is a great place to show the kids some American history. That includes a reconstruction of the army fort President George Washington ordered built when this was the western frontier. The museum tells the long story of Fort Massac.

Seven thousand people live here and the city has more than one-thousand manufacturing jobs, including one of the most interesting manufacturing operations in the Heartland. The Laidlaw Company plant makes coathangers. They make approximately a million hangers a day. A product of a different sort, also made in Metropolis - Higdon Motion Decoys makes decoys that move. Geese, ducks, turkey and deer. They're used by hunters all over America.



