December Sunrise & Sunset Times

DECEMBER

SUNRISE & SUNSET TIMES*

Date

Sunrise Time (AM)

Sunset Time (PM)

1

6:54

4:41

2

6:55

4:41

3

6:56

4:40

4

6:57

4:40

5

6:58

4:40

6

6:58

4:40

7

6:59

4:40

8

7:00

4:40

9

7:01

4:40

10

7:02

4:41

11

7:02

4:41

12

7:03

4:41

13

7:04

4:41

14

7:05

4:41

15

7:05

4:42

16

7:06

4:42

17

7:07

4:42

18

7:07

4:43

19

7:08

4:43

20

7:08

4:44

21

7:09

4:44

22

7:09

4:45

23

7:10

4:45

24

7:10

4:46

25

7:10

4:47

26

7:11

4:47

27

7:11

4:48

28

7:11

4:49

29

7:12

4:49

30

7:12

4:50

31

7:12

4:51

Information provided by the U.S. Naval Observatory.

*All times listed in Central Standard Time.

