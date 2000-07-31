DECEMBER

SUNRISE & SUNSET TIMES*

Date Sunrise Time (AM) Sunset Time (PM) 1 6:54 4:41 2 6:55 4:41 3 6:56 4:40 4 6:57 4:40 5 6:58 4:40 6 6:58 4:40 7 6:59 4:40 8 7:00 4:40 9 7:01 4:40 10 7:02 4:41 11 7:02 4:41 12 7:03 4:41 13 7:04 4:41 14 7:05 4:41 15 7:05 4:42 16 7:06 4:42 17 7:07 4:42 18 7:07 4:43 19 7:08 4:43 20 7:08 4:44 21 7:09 4:44 22 7:09 4:45 23 7:10 4:45 24 7:10 4:46 25 7:10 4:47 26 7:11 4:47 27 7:11 4:48 28 7:11 4:49 29 7:12 4:49 30 7:12 4:50 31 7:12 4:51

Information provided by the U.S. Naval Observatory.

*All times listed in Central Standard Time.