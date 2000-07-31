December Sunrise & Sunset Times

|
Date
|
Sunrise Time (AM)
|
Sunset Time (PM)
|
1
|
6:54
|
4:41
|
2
|
6:55
|
4:41
|
3
|
6:56
|
4:40
|
4
|
6:57
|
4:40
|
5
|
6:58
|
4:40
|
6
|
6:58
|
4:40
|
7
|
6:59
|
4:40
|
8
|
7:00
|
4:40
|
9
|
7:01
|
4:40
|
10
|
7:02
|
4:41
|
11
|
7:02
|
4:41
|
12
|
7:03
|
4:41
|
13
|
7:04
|
4:41
|
14
|
7:05
|
4:41
|
15
|
7:05
|
4:42
|
16
|
7:06
|
4:42
|
17
|
7:07
|
4:42
|
18
|
7:07
|
4:43
|
19
|
7:08
|
4:43
|
20
|
7:08
|
4:44
|
21
|
7:09
|
4:44
|
22
|
7:09
|
4:45
|
23
|
7:10
|
4:45
|
24
|
7:10
|
4:46
|
25
|
7:10
|
4:47
|
26
|
7:11
|
4:47
|
27
|
7:11
|
4:48
|
28
|
7:11
|
4:49
|
29
|
7:12
|
4:49
|
30
|
7:12
|
4:50
|
31
|
7:12
|
4:51
Information provided by the U.S. Naval Observatory.
*All times listed in Central Standard Time.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.