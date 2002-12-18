12/18/02 - The Best Gift

One Heartland family is celebrating the birth of twin boys, two new little ones to celebrate the holidays with. But there will be one less person in the Kelley household this Christmas. The dad is in Afghanistan, fighting for our country.
Ronda Kelley says, "It's kind of depressing this year. We wish he was back here with us, but we'll make it." Kelley hasn't seen her husband Steven, in more than four months. A sergeant in the Army, he was called to Afghanistan August fifth.
It's safe to say a lot of things have happened since then. His wife of seven years gave birth to twin boys, Jonathan Michael and Jason Daniel December 12th. Kelley didn't get to talk to her husband until the next morning. "He was happy, he was glad everything went okay. It's hard to remember," she says.
But Sergeant Kelly didn't have to wait that long to see his sons. "One of the guys over there was nice enough to let him use his computer so he got to see pictures over there," she says.
Thanks to the Internet, the proud new dad was able to see Jonathan and Jason within hours after they were born. "He kept going on on how cute they were and everything, but it was a very limited phone conversation," she says.
Limited phone conversations is all Kelley has had with her husband. She doesn't know exactly where he is in Afghanistan. Sometimes he gets to call home twice a week, but many times he's limited to one phone call. It's not just the twins he wants to know about, Ronda and Steven have two other boys, three year old Steven and two year old Robert. Kelley may be able to come home in February. Until then, pictures and babies online are the only ways he can see his sons. "I couldn't be prouder of him, that's where he needs to be at this time," Ronda says.
Ronda and her husband are originally from the Heartland, but they live on a military base in North Carolina. Ronda came back home to have the babies, and plans on staying here with family until her husband comes back.
A new British study of nearly 300,000 people dismantles the "obesity paradox," a theory that claims being obese does not necessarily raise heart risks.
A new British study of nearly 300,000 people dismantles the "obesity paradox," a theory that claims being obese does not necessarily raise heart risks.
Americans are on a binge drinking binge.
Americans are on a binge drinking binge.
A new study of pregnant women in the Caribbean further confirms that Zika virus causes birth defects, particularly if infection occurs early in pregnancy.
A new study of pregnant women in the Caribbean further confirms that Zika virus causes birth defects, particularly if infection occurs early in pregnancy.
Electronic cigarettes do little to help smokers quit, and could actually increase the likelihood that teens and young adults will start smoking, a new study suggests.
Electronic cigarettes do little to help smokers quit, and could actually increase the likelihood that teens and young adults will start smoking, a new study suggests.
A good helmet not only protects your skull if you crash your motorcycle, it can also reduce the risk of cervical spine injuries, researchers found.
A good helmet not only protects your skull if you crash your motorcycle, it can also reduce the risk of cervical spine injuries, researchers found.
Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.
Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.
Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.
Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.
Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A.
Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A.
New technology at a southern Illinois hospital is making life easier for breast cancer patients in the area.
New technology at a southern Illinois hospital is making life easier for breast cancer patients in the area.
For those going through breast cancer treatment, a strong support system can be powerful when it comes to recovery.
For those going through breast cancer treatment, a strong support system can be powerful when it comes to recovery.
The "Mamm Van" will be traveling to a few areas of the Heartland March 27th through March 29th. Saint Francis Healthcare System and the University of Missouri Health Care have partnered up to make it happen. The hospital on wheels provides free in-house screenings for those without health insurance.
The "Mamm Van" will be traveling to a few areas of the Heartland March 27th through March 29th. Saint Francis Healthcare System and the University of Missouri Health Care have partnered up to make it happen. The hospital on wheels provides free in-house screenings for those without health insurance.
More than 24,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations were reported nationwide between Oct. 1 and March 6.
More than 24,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations were reported nationwide between Oct. 1 and March 6.
Study author Mark Rubinstein said there’s no reason teenagers should be vaping.
Study author Mark Rubinstein said there’s no reason teenagers should be vaping.