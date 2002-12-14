Basketball Scores for Friday, December 13 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Basketball Scores for Friday, December 13

High School Boys
Charleston
Sikeston		 68
61                          

Poplar Bluff
Blytheville, Arkansas

 84
59
Risco
Bernie		 63
58
Portageville
Hayti		 60
51
Scott City
Oran		 70
62

