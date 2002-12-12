Waitress Returns Found Cash: Rewarded Handsomely

Applebee's waitress, Heidi Tomassi, had just finished serving a man and his family when she returned to the table to pick up her tip, she noticed an envelope had been left on the table by the gentleman. Without opening it up, Tomassi walked it to the office and left it with her manager, saying it was left by a customer and to hold onto it until it is claimed by the rightful owner. The owner called the next morning, correctly identified the $3,300 as his own and picked it up that day. He rewarded Tomassi with $100, and that was just the beginning of a deluge of gifts and donations from complete strangers to Heidi, thanking and acknowledging her for her honesty. The clincher in this story is that Heidi and her husband are in debt $15,000 due to medical bills and other expenses related to the care of their son Griffin, who has a rare heart defect. He was originally given six weeks to live, but has defied the odds and continues to fight four and a half months later. Heidi says this experience has been an answer to prayers and will help she and her husband rid themselves of this debt. In addition to 4 1/2 month Griffin, the couple has a 2-year old daughter, Laney.
The identity of a homicide victim in Dexter, Missouri has been released.
The identity of a homicide victim in Dexter, Missouri has been released.
A Scott County Water District 4 official said the area is without water, but that is being fixed right now.
A Scott County Water District 4 official said the area is without water, but that is being fixed right now.
An Ameren spokesperson says crews worked until 11 p.m. on June 28 and will be back out there around 6 a.m
An Ameren spokesperson says crews worked until 11 p.m. on June 28 and will be back out there around 6 a.m
The City of Carterville, Illinois has water again after storms caused a power outage at the pump station Thursday night.
The City of Carterville, Illinois has water again after storms caused a power outage at the pump station Thursday night.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday, June 29 due to the high heat index.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday, June 29 due to the high heat index.
The gunman, who shot through the glass doors to gain entry to the newsroom, mutilated his fingers in an effort to thwart police from getting his fingerprints.
The gunman, who shot through the glass doors to gain entry to the newsroom, mutilated his fingers in an effort to thwart police from getting his fingerprints.
Staffers hid under desks, praying for it to end. When it did, they turned to the surreal, unthinkable task of reporting a shooting that had just targeted them.
Staffers hid under desks, praying for it to end. When it did, they turned to the surreal, unthinkable task of reporting a shooting that had just targeted them.
A 77-year-old Texas grandfather was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and recording it after a computer repair shop reported him to police.
A 77-year-old Texas grandfather was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and recording it after a computer repair shop reported him to police.
Things did not go well for Brittany Burke, 29, who is charged with obstructing an officer and mischief.
Things did not go well for Brittany Burke, 29, who is charged with obstructing an officer and mischief.
After months of unexplained stomach issues, pain, and weight gain a Montgomery woman now has answers.
After months of unexplained stomach issues, pain, and weight gain a Montgomery woman now has answers.
Glynn County police have confirmed three people died after an apparent police standoff in Brunswick.
Glynn County police have confirmed three people died after an apparent police standoff in Brunswick.
The man, whom police identified as 48-year-old Minnesotan Todd Keeling, was at the stadium to install a new beer tap system he'd invented.
The man, whom police identified as 48-year-old Minnesotan Todd Keeling, was at the stadium to install a new beer tap system he'd invented.
Authorities have released dash cam video of a man driving down a road with a Summerville police officer hanging to the side of the vehicle.
Authorities have released dash cam video of a man driving down a road with a Summerville police officer hanging to the side of the vehicle.
The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, rolled out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages.
The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, rolled out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Marshals Service will hold a joint press conference on Thursday at 11: 30 a.m. to provide an update on a shooting where a number of people have been arrested in the death of a 17-year-old student-athlete.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Marshals Service will hold a joint press conference on Thursday at 11: 30 a.m. to provide an update on a shooting where a number of people have been arrested in the death of a 17-year-old student-athlete.