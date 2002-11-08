Heartland Gardener More>>

Protect Your Plants from Monday Night Freeze
Freezing temperatures Monday night have many gardeners, farmers, and those in the landscaping business concerned. The Heartland Gardener Paul Schnare says this freeze probably won't be as damaging as the big freeze last year, but it's better to be safe than sorry.

Gardening answers from Paul Schnare--6/11
Heartland Gardening with Paul Schnare Brief answers from Heartland Gardener Paul Schnare, featured Monday, June 11th on the Breakfast Show.

Planting a late or fall garden
By Paul Schnare Saturday, July 3, 2004
If you want pumpkins to be at their ripened prime for Halloween, plant them around the Fourth of July. Most varieties ripen

Advantages and disadvantages of liquid pesticide applicators
By Paul Schnare Monday, July 5, 2004
If you are having a plant problem that needs a pesticide application, try to find a pesticide in

Fertilizing your Zoysia and/or Bermuda lawn
By Paul Schnare Saturday, July 10, 2004
The best time to fertilize a lawn is during the period of rapid growth. Zoysia and Bermuda grass (warm season

Pest on plants at night
By Paul Schnare Tuesday, June 22, 2004
If you see holes in your hostas, but find no worms eating on them, check them during the night using a flashlight. Quite often

Protecting shrubs from bagworms
By Paul Schnare Saturday, May 29, 2004
Bagworms can destroy evergreen shrubs such as juniper and arborvitae. You should spray for them around Memorial Day each

Different kinds of hydrangeas
By Paul Schnare Monday, May 17 2004
Most of the hydrangeas grown in the Heartland are derived from four different species. Oakleaf hydrangeas (Hydrangea quercifolia)

Galls on trees
By Paul Schnare Saturday, May 15, 2004
There are several galls that attack hickory, walnut, pecan, and especially oak at this time of year. Most of these galls are the result of

Lawn preps for this time of the year
By Paul Schnare Monday, May 10 2004
At this time of the year there are several things that should be done to your lawn to keep it growing, green, and

Spider Mites
By Paul Schnare Saturday, June 5, 2004
Dwarf Alberta spruces often exhibit a yellowing or bronzing of foliage. This change in foliage color is usually due to wet soils for an extended

Hummingbird feeders
By Paul Schnare Monday, June 7, 2004
There are hundreds of different models of hummingbird feeders on the market. When selecting a hummingbird feeder there are three things

The indiscriminant use of sevin
By Paul Schnare Saturday, June 12, 2004
Sevin or carbaryl is a great to use when controlling chewing insects, beetles, and larvae or worms. It is a safe insecticide

Watering Dos & Don'ts
By Paul Schnare Saturday, June 18. 2004
When you water plants, whether in a garden, or in pots, it is important to water thoroughly. Deep watering will encourage roots to

Attracting hummingbirds
By Paul Schnare Monday, June 14, 2004
Hummingbirds, just like any other animal or human requires food, water, and shelter for survival. They look for a habitat that provides

Kids & Gardening: Part 1
By Paul Schnare Monday, May 3, 2004
You can be a positive influence on a child through gardening while having fun at the same time. You don't have to spend a lot of money,

Azaleas
By Paul Schnare Saturday, April 17, 2004
When talking about azaleas, most people think of the evergreen azalea varieties, such as Delaware Valley White, Coral Bells (pink), or Hino-Crimson

Tomatoes and their Troubles
By Paul Schnare Monday, April 19, 2004
For tomatoes to thrive they need full sun, a well-drained soil, and proper nutrition. If any of these conditions is not met,

Walnut Trees: Sensitive & Tolerant Plants
By Paul Schnare Saturday, April 24, 2004
Black walnut produces a substance called juglones. This substance, found in roots, nut hulls, and leaves, is

Planting and growing tomatoes
By Paul Schnare April 5, 2004
There are several things that you should keep in mind when planting tomatoes. First make sure that your garden soil is well drained.

Getting rid of sweetgum balls
By Paul Schnare April 3, 2004
Sweetgum trees have been planted extensively because of their beautiful form and crimson fall color. Unfortunately they are prolific

Not too late for Purple Martin houses
By Paul Schnare March 27, 2004
I recommend that you get your purple martin house up around March 1 so that it is ready and open when the first scouts begin

Planting and growing asparagus
By Paul Schnare March 29, 2004
Asparagus grows best in a fertile, well-drained soil. Plant it in full sun on the side of your vegetable garden, or as mentioned above,

Predator guards & Bluebird boxes
By Paul Schnare March 20, 2004
Bluebirds require cavities within which to place their nests. In nature, a particular cavity is selected because its entrance

Lawn weeds in yards right now
By Paul Schnare March 22, 2004
There are several major lawn weeds that are found in lawns right now. These are chickweed, henbet, dandelions, clover, and wild garlic.

Preemergent herbicides
By Paul Schnare March 15, 2004
There are three major preemergent herbicides that are used in the lawn care market at this time for crabgrass control, pendamethalin, team (a

Garden Vegetable Companions
By Paul Schnare March 13, 2004
VegetablesLikesDislikes AsparagusTomatoes, basil, parsleyonion, leeks, garlic, gladiolus, beans Bush BeansPotatoes, carrots,

Chemicals, fabrics, and mulches that control weeds
By Paul Schnare March 8, 2004
There are some alternatives to the traditional backbreaking hoe that can be used to eliminate weeds in your vegetable

Pansies, the flower that blooms in the cold
By Paul Schnare March 1, 2004
Its early March, but the balmy weather has given you cabin fever. The only way to cure the fever is to plant something.

Weed control in flowerbeds
By Paul Schnare February 28, 2004
Treflan is a preemergent herbicide that kills grass seeds and some broadleaf weed seeds as they germinate. You can apply granular treflan

Cole crops
By Paul Schnare February 23, 2004
Cole crops are vegetables, such as cabbages and cauliflower, which like to grow in cool weather. The word cole comes from the Latin word which means

Keeping pesky squirrels out of your house
By Paul Schnare February 21, 2004
Have you ever been laying in bed in a Saturday or Sunday morning, enjoying that reverie between sleeping soundly and waking,

Purple Martin Houses
By Paul Schnare February 16, 2004
When looking for a martin house to buy, there are several things that you should keep in mind. I would suggest that you purchase a house made

Growing medicinal herbs in your garden
By Paul Schnare February 14, 2004
Native Americans didn't have a local pharmacy to go to when they were sick. They gathered different medicinal herbs and

Spraying fruit trees and other ornamentals with dormant oil
By Paul Schnare February 9, 2004
The first application of any spray program for fruit trees is a dormant oil application. Dormant oil,

Inoculant and legume seeds
By Paul Schnare February 7, 2004
One of the interesting and useful characteristics of legumes (peas, beans, redbuds, etc.) is that they have the ability to pull nitrogen

Nesting and attracting birds
By Paul Schnare February 2, 2004
If you want to attract birds to your landscape, you should provide materials for songbirds to build nests. Some birds need cavities

Bluebird houses
By Paul Schnare January 31, 2004
If you go to a garden center that sells bluebird houses, otherwise know as nest boxes, you could easily be overwhelmed by the different choices.

Protecting succulent plants from spring frosts and cold
By Paul Schnare March 6, 2004
When the weather turns spring like in early March most gardeners are bitten by the "gardening bug. They

Starting vegetable and flower plants from seeds
By Paul Schnare January 26, 2004
If you want to have a fun project to do with your kids, or you want to save some money, start your own vegetable

Polyacrylamide gel
By Paul Schnare January 17, 2004
Polyacrylamide is a substance that absorbs up to 400 times its weight in water. There are three common uses of this substance in the field of

Control techniques for animals wreak havoc in your garden
By Paul Schnare January 24, 2004
If you find that birds are flying away with your prized berries, you can deter them by placing plastic

Terrariums
By Paul Schnare January 19, 2004
By strict definition, a terrarium is a tightly closed clear glass or plastic container filled with small, growing plants. Through common usage, the

Planting Peas
By Paul Schnare January 11, 2004
There are 3 kinds of Northern peas on the market. Green peas, garden peas, or English peas are the same names for the varieties that are grown for

Amending Heartland soils to improve physical and chemical characteristics
By Paul Schnare January 5, 2004
Most of the soils in the Heartland have a high clay content. As you know, clay is used

How to care for and sharpen landscape digging tools
By Paul Schnare January 3, 2004
Most people who purchase landscape digging tools simply take them home and start using them. If you will spend

Artificial lighting for plants
By Paul Schnare December 29, 2003
Quite often, tropical plants that are grown inside ones house or office, do not do well. They often survive, but don't thrive.

Dormant overseeding of cool seasons lawns
By Paul Schnare December 22, 03
Fall is the best time to seed cool season lawn grasses. Early in the fall soils are warm so seed germinates rapidly.

Fresh water in the winter for birds
By Paul Schnare December 20, 2003
Believe it or not birds like to take a bath during the winter. Bathing is the way that they maintain their feathers, keeping

Poinsettias: The holiday flower
By Paul Schnare December 6, 2003
Here are a few care tips to keep your poinsettia looking good all through the holiday season: If the temperatures are below 40F

Plant material for holiday decorations
By Paul Schnare December 8, 2003
If you look around your landscape there are several shrubs and trees that produce leaves, needles, berries, etc., that

Protecting broadleaf evergreens from winter burn
By Paul Schnare November 8, 2003
Transpiration is the loss of water through the leaves of green plants. The water lost in the leaves is replenished

Forcing bulbs for winter color
By Paul Schnare November 17, 2003
Bulb plants require cyclical weather conditions in order for them to survive and thrive. When you force bulbs inside your home to

Keeping squirrels out of feeders
By Paul Schnare November 24, 2003
There seems to be a love or hate relationship between humans and squirrels. For those who love to attract squirrels to

Overwintering geraniums indoors
By Paul Schnare November 22, 2003
Geraniums can be overwintered using a technique that your grandmother used to use. In the fall dig up your planted geraniums, place

Caring for a cut Christmas Tree
By Paul Schnare November 29, 2003
After your bring your cut Christmas tree home, there are some things you should do in order to ensure that it stays fresh throughout

Selecting, preparing, and maintaining a live Christmas tree
By Paul Schnare December 01, 2003
When selecting a live nursery tree to bring into your home to use as a live Christmas tree, there

Protecting Broadleaf Evergreens From Winter Burn
By Paul Schnare Saturday, November 8, 2003
Transpiration is the loss of water through the leaves of green plants. The water lost in the leaves is

Tulips & Fall Bulbs
By Paul Schnare Monday, November 10, 2003
In the field of horticulture, there is a season for everything. Late November and early December is the prime time to plant tulips,

Using trimec
By Paul Schnare Saturday, October 25, 2003
If you want to only make one application per year of the broadleaf postemergent herbicide, trimec, do it in the late fall. This one application

Watering Broadleaf Evergreen Shrubs During Winter
By Paul Schnare Saturday, November 11, 2003

What can you do with all of those leaves What can you do with all of those leaves What can you do with all of those leaves By Paul Schnare Monday, November 3, 2003 Having shade trees in your yard sure is great during the summer. They keep you cool on a hot summer’s day.

Pruning Plants in Fall Pruning Plants in Fall Pruning Plants in the Fall By Paul Schnare Monday, October 27, 2003 Pruning seems to be something mysterious to many home gardeners. I quite often get the question “If I prune my shrub now, will

“Is it too late to plant nursery stock now?” “Is it too late to plant nursery stock now?” “Is it too late to plant nursery stock now?” By Paul Schnare October 18, 2003 Fall is a great time to plant trees and shrubs for three major reasons. After you plant a tree or shrub air pockets

Roses to Bed for Winter Roses to Bed for Winter Roses to Bed for Winter By Paul Schnare October 20, 2003 There are a few things that you should do in the fall in order to ensure that your hybrid tea and shrub roses survive through the variable

Normal Needle Fall of Pine Trees Normal Needle Fall of Pine Trees Normal Needle Fall of Pine Trees By Paul Schnare October 11, 2003 At this time of year many evergreen pines lose needles that they grew two or three years ago. These needles turn yellow and

Landscape Mulch Landscape Mulch Landscape Mulch By Paul Schnare Monday, September 29, 2003 As you drive around the Heartland, you see that most landscape beds are covered with some sort of mulch. Although many people consider

Tropical Plants and Winter Tropical Plants and Winter Tropical Plants and Winter By Paul Schnare Saturday, October 4, 2003 After you bring your tropical plants inside the house for the winter, there are some dos and don’ts you should be aware of.

Lawn Aerification Lawn Aerification Lawn Aerification By Paul Schnare Saturday, September 13, 2003 Lawn aerification is a cultural practice that makes a tremendous impact on the quality of your lawn. Aeration, or aerification,

Tulip Bulbs Tulip Bulbs Tulip Bulbs By Paul Schnare Monday, September 15, 2003 During late August and early September, garden centers place fall bulbs, such as tulips, daffodils, and crocus on their shelves. This is

Lime and Lawns Lime and Lawns Lime and Lawns By Paul Schnare Monday, September 22, 2003 Most soils in the Heartland have developed under oak hickory forests and therefore have a natural pH of about 5.5. On the other hand,

Tulip tree scale on Tulip Poplar Tulip tree scale on Tulip Poplar Tulip tree scale on Tulip Poplar By Paul Schnare Saturday, September 20, 2003 The most obvious sign of tuliptree scale infestation is brown to black bumps on twigs. Under each one of these

Adding LIme to Your Soil Adding LIme to Your Soil Adding Lime to Your Soil By: Paul Schnare Monday, September 22, 2003 Most soils in the Heartland have developed under oak hickory forests and therefore have a natural pH of about 5.5. On the

Tuliptree Scale Tuliptree Scale The most obvious sign of tuliptree scale infestation is brown to black bumps on twigs. Under each one of these "scales" is an insect that is sucking sap out of the twigs of the tulip tree.

Fall Flowers Fall Flowers At this time flowers in your landscape may be suffering from heat, drought, diseases, and insects brought on by summer weather.

Fall Fertilizers Fall Fertilizers If you have a cool season lawn, there are three different fertilizers that you may want to apply to it at the beginning of September.

Stepables Stepables There is a group of plants that is being sold under the name of “Stepables.” The plants in this group can withstand some foot traffic...

Planting Fall Vegetable Garden Planting Fall Vegetable Garden Most people think of planting vegetable gardens in the spring. After harvest in the spring or early summer, gardens are left to fallow untill the following year.

Dodders Dodders Dodders By Paul Schnare Saturday, August 9, 2003 Dodder is a plant parasite. It overwinters in soils. As a host plant begins to emerge in the spring, dodder enters the host plant through the roots.

Seeding Lawns Seeding Lawns Seeding Lawns By Paul Schnare Monday, August 4, 2003 The best time to seed your lawn in the Heartland with a cool season grass (bluegrass, fescue, and rye) is between August 15 and October 15.

Bagworms Bagworms Bagworms By Paul Scnhare Saturday, August 2, 2003 Bagworms are very active right now. These worms will continue to feed on foliage through the latter part of August. At that time, pupation occurs,

Lawn Weeds of Summer Lawn Weeds of Summer Although many different weeds thrive in your lawn during the summer, other than crabgrass, the weeds that get the most attention are

Watering Tips Watering Tips Water thoroughly each time you water. Make sure you put at least an 1” of water down each week. If your soil is extremely tight, water

Yellow Color in the Lawn Yellow Color in the Lawn Yellow color in the lawn By: Paul Schnare Monday, June 30, 2003 I am often asked how to green up a cool season lawn that has turned yellow at this time of the year. The answer to the question

Using Pesticides Using Pesticides Using Pesticides By Paul Schnare Monday, June 9, 2003 By law, each pesticide container is required to tell the user what the product is used for, the target pest, location of the target pest,

Tomato Hornworm Tomato Hornworm Saturday, June 7, 2003 Hornworms are the larvae of the huge sphinx moth. They can get up to 4” or 5” long and get to be about ¾” in diameter.

The Plant Disease Triangle The plant disease triangle Three factors are required for plant diseases to run rampant. There must be the presence of a susceptible host, a disease

Lacebugs on azalea Lacebugs on azalea Lacebugs on azalea By Paul Schnare Saturday, June 7, 2003 Lacebugs are small sucking insects that can cause considerable damage to azaleas and hawthorns. These small bugs are about 1/16 to 1/8

Ground Covers for Critical Slopes Ground Covers for Critical Slopes Ground Covers for Critical Slopes By Paul Schnare Monday, June 2,2003 Critical slopes are areas that are hard to mow because they are so steep. Vegetation can be planted on these slopes in order

Bagworms Bagworms Bagworms By Paul Schnare Saturday, May 31, 2003 Bagworms are insect pests that can defoliate and kill evergreen trees and shrubs. In the Heartland, bagworm eggs hatch around the 15th of May.

Selecting and Growing Tomatoes Selcting and Growing Tomatoes All you need to know to find round, red fulfillment.

Blossom End Rot on Tomatoes Blossom End Rot on Tomatoes Lots of rain, and lack of calcium can contribute to this problem. Paul has suggestions.

Seed Germination Seed Germination When springs are cool and damp, seeds planted in gardens, especially corn, beans, and curcubits (squash, zucchini, cucumbers), rot before they germinate.

Maintaining & Choosing Roses Maintaining & Choosing Roses Maintaining and Choosing Roses Paul Schnare Monday, April 28, 2003 MAINTAINING ROSES During the month of April it is time to cut back your hybrid tea roses to about 8-12 inches. Keep three

Cedar Apple Rust Cedar Apple Rust Cedar Apple Rust Paul Schnare Saturday, April 26, 2003 You may see large orange looking balls on cedar trees showing up at this time of the year. If you look closely, you will find a round

Fertilizer for Vegetable Gardens Fertilizer for Vegetable Gardens Deciphering the codes on your fertilizer bags, and optimizing the right nutrients for the right season.

Maintaining Impatiens Maintaining Impatiens Patience with Impatiens. They'll grow all season if you do the right things.

Birdscaping Birdscaping Birdscaping Paul Schnare Monday, April 7, 2003 Birds need three things to survive—water, food, and shelter. Birds from all over will visit your landscape if you provide free food and water with

Fertilizing Trees & Shrubs Fertiling Trees & Shrubs Fertilizing Trees and Shrubs Paul Schnare Saturday, April 5, 2003 Most people are well aware of the need to fertilize lawns in the spring, but they forget about their trees and shrubs. Trees

Protecting Vegetables from Frost Prrotecting Vegetables from Frost Protecting Vegetables from Frost Monday, March 31, 2003

Paul Schnare

Moving Out the Moss Moving Out the Moss Moving Out the Moss Saturday, March 29, 2003 Paul Schnare Moss is found in lawns that suffer from low fertility, excess moisture, compaction, poor surface water drainage, soil acidity, and shade.

Bringing In Bluebirds Bringing In Bluebirds All you need to know to bring in the Bluebirds.

March 10, 2003 Making War With Moles Moles Moles Monday, March 10, 2003 Biology of moles Moles are mammals Eyes and ear depressions buried under fur Nose is naked Webbed feet Average length is 7 inches Usually loners Average population

Crabgrass Control Crabgrass Control Spring suggestions for controlling crabgrass.