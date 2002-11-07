New Details in Missing Boy Case

The family of a missing eleven-year-old boy in eastern Missouri has new information. Relatives say a woman from Richwoods has provided information that a driver may have hit Shawn Hornbeck who then tried to destroy the evidence. Family and volunteers searched the site she identified. They found what appears to be human remains and blades of grass sprinkled with blood. They also found two pairs of gloves and a plastic milk container. The woman said someone had gone to a house to fill containers with water to rinse away the blood stains. Shawn vanished from Richwoods, in Washingtong County on October sixth.