Heartland News Special Coverage April 2nd, 2006 Tornado Outbreak More>>

Caruthersville, MO FEMA Trailers Provide Temporary Home FEMA Trailers Provide Temporary Home A pile of debris next to a white trailer. That's what Eunice Blair now calls home. "You got a roof over your head, you ain't gonna get wet, you have a place to sleep, that's all that matters."

Caruthersville, MO Casino Lends a Helping Hand Casino Lends a Helping Hand Casino Aztar in Caruthersville, Missouri escaped damage from the April 2nd tornado. But that doesn’t mean it didn’t feel the ravages of the storm.

Caruthersville, MO What Do You See? What Do You See? Everybody in Caruthersville is talking about a picture of something in the clouds over the town. A photo that many say is proof a divine presence was with them when a tornado devastated the city.