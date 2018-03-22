Thursday, March 22 2018 9:51 PM EDT2018-03-23 01:51:30 GMT
(AP Photo/David Goldman). Loyola-Chicago guard Donte Ingram (0) falls over Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10) during the second half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta.
Marques Townes scores 18 points, including 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds remaining, to lead Loyola past Nevada 69-68.
