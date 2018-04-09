The St. Louis Cardinals play host to the Milwaukee Brewers in an NL central division match up.
David Peralta hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Dominic Leone in the eighth, A.J. Pollock went deep later in the inning and Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 Sunday in a game marred by a...
In the coldest home start in Cardinals' history, Jose Martinez homered and drove in four runs as St. Louis ended the Arizona Diamondbacks' four-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory on Saturday.
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was ejected by plate umpire Tim Timmons during the second inning of the Diamondbacks' game at the St. Louis Cardinals.
The St. Louis Cardinals faced the Arizona Diamondbacks in their season opener on Thursday, April 5.
