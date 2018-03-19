News Stories from 2/2 - 2/8, 2003 Heartland News Last Week More>>

Fort Campbell, KY "Ready for War" -- Buddy Team Training "Ready for War" -- Buddy Team Training This is what it's like to train with the Screaming Eagles -- the only Air Assault Division in the world.

Tennessee Valley Region 2/04/03 - Blood Supply Threat Blood Supply Threat Blood being stored for 3 states in the Heartland have white specks -- leaving blood banks desperately short of the needed supply.

Cape Girardeau, MO War Protestors Brave the Snow in Cape Girardeau War Protestors Brave the Snow in Cape Girardeau While many Americans continue to prepare for war, some groups continue to protest the idea.

Tennessee Valley Region Extra Important Gift of Life Extra Important Gift of Life The Tennessee Valley Region of the American Red Cross had to destroy 70% of its stored blood supply because of unidentified white particles in the blood.

De Soto, IL Sinkhole Sinks Drivers Patience Sinkhole Sinks Drivers Patience A collapsed mine shaft underneath Hiway 51 North of De Soto had people taking long detours trying to get to work Thursday morning.

Cairo, IL Cairo Schools Facing Financial Emergency Cairo Schools Facing Financial Emergency Accumulation of debt over recent years forces the Cairo School District to ask the state for loans just to make it through this year.

Franklin Co., IL Man Escapes Police Twice Man Escapes Police Twice Domestic dispute leads to one arrest, two chases, and a wild ending involving a game of chicken with a train and 3 flat tires.

Mayfield, KY Graves County Man Faces Trial in Marshall County Graves County Man Faces Trial in Marshall County Father of victim says change of venue in murder trial to mostly-white Marshall Co., will put the defendant at an advantage because he's white, and his daughter was black.

Carbondale, IL SIU Faculty Strike Less Likely SIU Faculty Strike Still Undecided After a straw poll, the Council representing the Faculty Union voted not to strike and to accept the University's "last and best" offer, but a vote must still be taken of all the union members.

Cape Girardeau, MO Marriage of Tech & Photo Births Internet Cafe' Marriage of Tech & Photo Births Internet Cafe' Two guys with a love of photography and computers join forces to launch an Internet Cafe'. But it's actually much more than that, not to mention the good food.

Dongola, IL Back to School Back to Class Students are back to a regular class schedule now that the place has been tested, scrubbed, re-tested and received a clean bill of health.

The Illinois Department of Labor gives an all-clear for teachers, students to return to classes at the beleagured school with black mold.

West Frankfort, IL Heartland Kids Send Thoughts and Prayers Heartland Kids Send Thoughts and Prayers Students across America and throughout the Heartland find ways to express their sympathy to the families of the astronauts.

Jackson, MO Miami Postal Truck Hijacking Similar to 1987 Heartland Incident Miami Postal Truck Hijacking Similar to 1987 Heartland Incident The events involving a Postal worker last Friday brings back memories for a few in the Heartland.

Carbondale, IL SIU Strike Countdown SIU Strike Countdown The SIU Administrators have made their final offer to the Faculty Association. Now the final decision to strike rests in the hands of the union and it's members.

