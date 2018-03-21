Stories from 1/12 - 1/18, 2003 Heartland News Last Week More>>

1/14/03 - School Sickness School Sickness Combinations of several air-borne diseases, and the close quarters of the school environment leave hundreds of students at home, and schools temporarily closed.

Heartland Woman Speaks Out About H-I-V Heartland Woman Speaks Out About H-I-V A Southern Illinois woman tells her story, about a former boyfriend who failed to tell her he has H-I-V. On January 14-th, Harrisburg Police arrested 38-year old Floyd Gibson, on charges of criminal transmission

Heartland Couple Puts Marriage Vows Before Call to Duty Heartland Couple Puts Marriage Vows Before Call to Duty Soldier and his bride-to-be condense months of wedding planning into days to get married before he has to leave for the Persian Gulf.

Iraqi Native Discusses Looming War Iraqi Native Discusses Looming War Iraqi native, now living in So. Illinois explains how people in his homeland feel about an imminent attack.

Surveying to Keep the Mississippi Traffic Flowing Surveying to keep the Mississippi traffic flowing Army Corps of Engineers surveys the river bottom with high-tech gear, including radar, to help tow pilots find their way through the shallow points.

Fire Destroys Historic Heartland Building Fire Destroys Historic Heartland Building A legend inPortageville, the Stafford Furniture and Appliance store now lies in ruin.

Who's Afraid of a Little Cold Weather? Who's Afraid of a Little Cold Weather? Frigid weather is not for the masses. But some people have to work in it, and others just feel they don't have any choice. Either way, you have to be smart in the cold.

