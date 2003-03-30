War with Iraq Headquarters More>>

updated: 10:33 p.m. 3/23 Allies Hit Setbacks on Road to Baghdad Allies Hit Setbacks on Road to Baghdad Iraq used ambushes and even fake surrenders to kill and capture U.S. troops Sunday, inflicting the first significant casualties on the allied forces driving toward Baghdad. U.S. war leaders declared the invasion on target despite the bloody setbacks.

updated: 7:50 a.m. 3/22 U.S. Moves Within 100 Miles of Baghdad U.S. Moves Within 100 Miles of Baghdad Driving night and day, more than 70 American tanks and 60 armored troop carriers raced 700 miles across rough desert terrain — a bold flanking movement that placed U.S. forces less than a day's march from Baghdad on Sunday.



The 3rd Infantry division, 2nd Brigade — also known as the Spartans — covered 228 miles in less than 40 hours to take up fighting positions ahead of all U.S. forces, about 100 miles from the Iraqi capital.

updated: 9:15 a.m. 3/22 7 Killed in Allied Helicopter Collision 7 Killed in Allied Helicopter Collision Two British Royal Navy helicopters collided Saturday over the Persian Gulf, killing all seven on board including a U.S. Navy officer, military officials said.

updated: 2:44 p.m. 3/21 U.S. Seizes Iraqi Towns; 2 Marines Killed U.S. Seizes Iraqi Towns; 2 Marines Killed U.S. and British forces took over the town of Safwan in southern Iraq and the strategic Gulf port of Umm Qasr on Friday as ground forces rolled toward Baghdad, officials said. Two U.S. Marines died in ground fighting, bringing the death toll of allied forces to 14.

updated: 7:20 a.m. 3/22 Allied Forces Take Basra Airport, Bridge Allied Forces Take Basra Airport, Bridge U.S. and British forces moved in on Iraq's second-largest city Saturday, taking its airport and a bridge while Saddam Hussein's security forces resisted with artillery and heavy machine guns.

updated: 8:55 a.m. 3/21 Allies Suffer First Combat Deaths in Iraq Allies Suffer First Combat Deaths in Iraq a.m. One U.S. Marine died Friday in fighting as troops advanced on an oil field in southern Iraq, the military said. Separately, 12 coalition soldiers were killed as their helicopter crashed in the first hours of the ground war.

updated: 10:53 p.m. 3/20 Officials: Saddam in Compound When Hit Officials: Saddam in Compound When Hit U.S. intelligence believes Saddam Hussein and possibly two of his sons were present inside a suburban Baghdad compound when it was struck by U.S. missiles and bombs and that medical attention was summoned afterward, government officials said Thursday night.

updated: 5:50 p.m. 3/20 Iraq Invasion Begins As Bombing Continues Iraq Invasion Begins As Bombing Continues American combat units rumbled across the desert into Iraq from the south on Thursday and U.S. and British forces bombed limited targets in Baghdad. But military commanders withheld the massive onslaught that would signal all-out war.

updated: 4:00 p.m. 3/20 U.S. Troops Blast Iraq With Ground Attack U.S. Troops Blast Iraq With Ground Attack The U.S. Army opened the ground phase of the war with Iraq on Thursday. Infantrymen on the move, their weeks of waiting for war finally at an end, cheered as shells screamed overhead.

updated: 2:55 p.m. 3/20 U.S. Launches Second Attack on Baghdad U.S. Launches Second Attack on Baghdad American missiles fell on Baghdad for the second straight night Thursday and ground troops attacked Iraqi forces in the desert with artillery in a slow escalation of the war to drive Saddam Hussein from power. Iraqi missiles fell harmlessly in Kuwait.

updated: 10:08 a.m. 3/20 U.S. Launches Missiles at Saddam U.S. Launches Missiles at Saddam U.S. and coalition forces launched missiles and bombs Thursday at targets in Iraq in a "decapitation attack" aimed at Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and other top members of the country's leadership.