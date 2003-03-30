War with Iraq Headquarters: - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

U.S. Marines Move Into Saddam's Hometown

The commander of coalition forces in Iraq said that U.S. troops had pushed into the desert town of Tikrit on Sunday, a power center for Iraq's Sunni Muslim tribes believed to be the one of the last strongholds of fighters loyal to President Saddam Hussein. More>>

U.S. Forces Within 35 Miles of Baghdad

Closing to within 35 miles of Baghdad, U.S. forces seized a bridge over the Tigris River and swept past battered Republican Guard units Wednesday. One of the key Guard divisions, defending the city of Kut, "has been destroyed," a U.S. general said. More>>

"The dictator of Iraq is making his choice. Now the nations of the Security Council must make their own....the Security Council will show whether its words have any meaning....the Security Council must not back down, when (its resolutions are)...defied and mocked by a dictator." -- 2.06.02 statement
"(Saddam Hussein) has shown instead his utter contempt for the United Nations, and for the opinion of the world....The dictator of Iraq is not disarming. To the contrary, he is deceiving." --2003 State of the Union address.
"When we confront a regime that harbors ambitions for regional domination, hides weapons of mass destruction and provides haven and active support for terrorists, we are not confronting the past, we are confronting the present. And unless we act, we are confronting an even more frightening future." -- 2.5.02 address to the United Nations
"The message that has been given to Iraq is very clear....(and) has come from a united Security Council, it has come from the Arab league, it has come from its neighbors, and the inspectors....."-- Kofi Annan, UN Secretary General
