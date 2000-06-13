Click here for more local and national weather information from KFVS12's First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for more local and national weather information from KFVS12's First Alert Weather Team.
First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist
First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist
First Alert Meteorologist on Heartland News at Noon & Heartland News Now at 4
First Alert Meteorologist on Heartland News at Noon & Heartland News Now at 4
First Alert Meteorologist on The Breakfast Show
First Alert Meteorologist on The Breakfast Show
Weekend meteorologist on the First Alert Weather Team.
Weekend meteorologist on the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here to learn about your Heartland News Team.
Click here to learn more about the KFVS12 management team.