Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.
Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.
The St. Louis Cardinals faced the Arizona Diamondbacks in their season opener on Thursday, April 5.
The St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers in the game 3 finale before heading back to Busch Stadium.
