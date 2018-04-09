More Heartland Health Links - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

More Heartland Health Links from KFVS12

  • SPONSORED BY SOUTHEAST HEALTHHealthMore>>

  • Study: Stop-smoking drugs Chantix, Zyban pose no heart risks

    Study: Stop-smoking drugs Chantix, Zyban pose no heart risks

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:19:17 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 1:53 AM EDT2018-04-10 05:53:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ed Zurga). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 23, 2002 file photo, a doctor holds the medication Zyban in Kansas City, Kan. According to industry-funded research mandated by U.S. and European regulators and released on Monday April 9, 2018, Chanti...(AP Photo/Ed Zurga). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 23, 2002 file photo, a doctor holds the medication Zyban in Kansas City, Kan. According to industry-funded research mandated by U.S. and European regulators and released on Monday April 9, 2018, Chanti...
    New research shows the stop-smoking drugs Chantix and Zyban are as safe for the heart as nicotine patches and dummy pills.
    New research shows the stop-smoking drugs Chantix and Zyban are as safe for the heart as nicotine patches and dummy pills.

  • FDA restricts sales of implanted birth control device

    FDA restricts sales of implanted birth control device

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:08 PM EDT2018-04-10 02:08:05 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 10:14 PM EDT2018-04-10 02:14:27 GMT
    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it’s restricting sales and distribution of Essure, an implanted birth control device for women, to ensure that women learn about all the risks of using it. (Source: Raycom Media)The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it’s restricting sales and distribution of Essure, an implanted birth control device for women, to ensure that women learn about all the risks of using it. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it’s restricting sales and distribution of Essure, an implanted birth control device for women, to ensure that patients learn all the risks before using it.

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it’s restricting sales and distribution of Essure, an implanted birth control device for women, to ensure that patients learn all the risks before using it.

  • Southern Illinois non-profit helps lower spread of diseases through used needles

    Southern Illinois non-profit helps lower spread of diseases through used needles

    Monday, April 9 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-04-10 00:24:55 GMT
    Diseases spread from sharing needles are on the rise, and this organization is on the move to help stop that (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)Diseases spread from sharing needles are on the rise, and this organization is on the move to help stop that (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)
    Diseases spread from sharing needles are on the rise, and this organization is on the move to help stop that (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)Diseases spread from sharing needles are on the rise, and this organization is on the move to help stop that (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)

    Diseases spread from sharing needles are on the rise, and this organization is on the move to help stop that

    Diseases spread from sharing needles are on the rise, and this organization is on the move to help stop that

    •   
Powered by Frankly