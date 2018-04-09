Parents who read to their infants and toddlers may help them develop skills that pay big dividends when they start school, a new study suggests.
Parents who read to their infants and toddlers may help them develop skills that pay big dividends when they start school, a new study suggests.
Sometimes, headaches can warn of a serious health issue. That's why it's important to know when to take action
Sometimes, headaches can warn of a serious health issue. That's why it's important to know when to take action
Having a chronic heart condition is stressful enough, but new research suggests the cost of caring for the condition is also a huge financial burden for poorer families in the United States.
Having a chronic heart condition is stressful enough, but new research suggests the cost of caring for the condition is also a huge financial burden for poorer families in the United States.
If an overweight child slims down before puberty, the risk of type 2 diabetes seems to slide away with the lost pounds.
If an overweight child slims down before puberty, the risk of type 2 diabetes seems to slide away with the lost pounds.
Self-administered magnetic pulses from a hand-held device may help head off debilitating migraines, researchers report.
Self-administered magnetic pulses from a hand-held device may help head off debilitating migraines, researchers report.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it’s restricting sales and distribution of Essure, an implanted birth control device for women, to ensure that patients learn all the risks before using it.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it’s restricting sales and distribution of Essure, an implanted birth control device for women, to ensure that patients learn all the risks before using it.
Diseases spread from sharing needles are on the rise, and this organization is on the move to help stop that
Diseases spread from sharing needles are on the rise, and this organization is on the move to help stop that
Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A.
Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A.
The couple sought damages after the husband contracted mesothelioma and linked it to his use of Johnson & Johnson talcum powder products.
The couple sought damages after the husband contracted mesothelioma and linked it to his use of Johnson & Johnson talcum powder products.
A smile can tell you if a person is happy, but did you know it can also tell you if they're healthy?
A smile can tell you if a person is happy, but did you know it can also tell you if they're healthy?
The dentist is a place that often leaves us with some pain or discomfort and sometimes dentists will write you a prescription to deal with the pain. But that could soon change.
The dentist is a place that often leaves us with some pain or discomfort and sometimes dentists will write you a prescription to deal with the pain. But that could soon change.
An AIDS researcher from Maryland has been selected to run the government's top public health agency.
An AIDS researcher from Maryland has been selected to run the government's top public health agency.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is warning individuals they may have been exposed to measles last week.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is warning individuals they may have been exposed to measles last week.
New technology at a southern Illinois hospital is making life easier for breast cancer patients in the area.
New technology at a southern Illinois hospital is making life easier for breast cancer patients in the area.