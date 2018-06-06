A Williamson County jury for an Illinois man guilty of aggravated battery to a correctional officer on June 6.
A Williamson County jury for an Illinois man guilty of aggravated battery to a correctional officer on June 6.
A reported vehicle theft led to the arrest of one man in Murray, Kentucky according to police.
A reported vehicle theft led to the arrest of one man in Murray, Kentucky according to police.
It happened at the entrance to the Superway Gas Station on Lone Oak Road between a 2002 Ford Explorer and a bicycle according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.
It happened at the entrance to the Superway Gas Station on Lone Oak Road between a 2002 Ford Explorer and a bicycle according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.
According to the Kentucky State Police, William R. Morton, 90 of Bruceton, Tennessee was headed north on KY 97 when for an unknown reason he lost control of the vehicle.
According to the Kentucky State Police, William R. Morton, 90 of Bruceton, Tennessee was headed north on KY 97 when for an unknown reason he lost control of the vehicle.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says most of the storms this morning are just off to our northeast. We will have plenty of time to heat back up into the 90s in many areas this afternoon before more storms pop up.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says most of the storms this morning are just off to our northeast. We will have plenty of time to heat back up into the 90s in many areas this afternoon before more storms pop up.
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.
IHOb's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers."
IHOb's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers."
A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.
A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.
The valedictorian, Lulabel Seitz, did not get to finish the speech. It was one of the greatest moments of her life until it became one of the worst.
The valedictorian, Lulabel Seitz, did not get to finish the speech. It was one of the greatest moments of her life until it became one of the worst.
Police say the suspect was arrested, thanks to the man’s efforts.
Police say the suspect was arrested, thanks to the man’s efforts.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
On June 11, the Federal Communications Commission is rolling net neutrality back. These new rules are going to affect the way internet providers do business.
On June 11, the Federal Communications Commission is rolling net neutrality back. These new rules are going to affect the way internet providers do business.