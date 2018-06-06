The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.

Joe "Jojo" Lockaby" died May 31 after his grandmother found him unresponsive in a hot car. (Source: Crista McElhannon/WHNS/CNN)

Boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car when grandmother passes out

U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

Trump to leave summit early _ after meeting with Kim

IHOb's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers."

IHOP reveals what's behind the 'b' in name change to IHOb

A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.

(AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...

Brothel bans weighed in Nevada as legal pimp seeks office

A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.

Leimome Cheeks is charged with two counts of child endangerment (Source: MPD)

Video: Memphis grandmother seen letting young girl out of pet kennel

The valedictorian, Lulabel Seitz, did not get to finish the speech. It was one of the greatest moments of her life until it became one of the worst.

She posted the actual speech - as well as the rest of what she was planning to say - on YouTube. The video has more than 200,000 views already. (Source: KPIX/CNN)

High school cuts short valedictorian's speech about being sexually assaulted

Police say the suspect was arrested, thanks to the man’s efforts.

Taylor Davis (top) was riding her bike with her cousins when a man driving an SUV allegedly hit her. (Source: Family photos/WOOD/CNN)

Man chases down suspect after 6-year-old killed in MI hit-and-run

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Pit bull saves family from fire, tries to carry baby outside by diaper

(Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP). Robert De Niro introduces a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.

Robert De Niro bleeped at Tony Awards for F-bomb directed at President Donald Trump.