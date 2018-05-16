Take a look at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass, Illinois.
Take a look at Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois.
Take a look at Crab Orchard Lake in Williamson County, Illinois.
Take a look at the Marion clock tower in Marion, Illinois.
With all the moisture near the surface from the rain yesterday, fog has developed over most of the Heartland.
As of Friday morning, May 18, the 36-inch main line repair was fixed.
The Union County Sheriff's Office now has an armed and dangerous man in custody.
The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a home invasion that happened on Friday, May 18.
A crash with an ambulance in Paducah, Ky. injures several. According to Paducah PD, Thomas Banks was driving the ambulance on Alben Barkley Drive and approached a red light at Jack Paxton Drive.
Around 600 people are attending St. George's Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed.
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.
A man made nasty comments about the woman sitting next to him in a flight in fonts large enough for anyone to read.
