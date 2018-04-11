If you have been sexually assaulted here are some local resources available to help you.
If you have been sexually assaulted here are some local resources available to help you.
Forty years ago, on November 17, 1977, a 21-year-old woman was found shot to death in a rest area bathroom Alexander County, Illinois.
Forty years ago, on November 17, 1977, a 21-year-old woman was found shot to death in a rest area bathroom Alexander County, Illinois.
The first family to be bestowed with the Illinois Department of Agriculture Bicentennial Farm designation is from southern Illinois.
The first family to be bestowed with the Illinois Department of Agriculture Bicentennial Farm designation is from southern Illinois.
The Missouri House special investigative committee released its report on Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday, April 11.
The Missouri House special investigative committee released its report on Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday, April 11.
Fire crews and law enforcement are at the scene of a fire in Madison County, Missouri.
Fire crews and law enforcement are at the scene of a fire in Madison County, Missouri.
A tractor-trailer caught fire on Wednesday, April 11 at the intersection of Highways 25 and 74 in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.
A tractor-trailer caught fire on Wednesday, April 11 at the intersection of Highways 25 and 74 in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.
Warm and windy conditions continue across the Heartland this afternoon.
Warm and windy conditions continue across the Heartland this afternoon.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2002 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2002 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
Hundreds of emails obtained through a public records request from WAFB have revealed the often profane and scathing tone of LSU’s Associate Vice President of Human Resources A.G. Monaco to seemingly innocuous requests.
Hundreds of emails obtained through a public records request from WAFB have revealed the often profane and scathing tone of LSU’s Associate Vice President of Human Resources A.G. Monaco to seemingly innocuous requests.
A court document is providing new insight into a murder investigation after a 24-year-old woman was found dead.
A court document is providing new insight into a murder investigation after a 24-year-old woman was found dead.
Tony Stewart and the parents of Kevin Ward Jr. have agreed to settle the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family against the former NASCAR star for his role in the death of their son.
Tony Stewart and the parents of Kevin Ward Jr. have agreed to settle the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family against the former NASCAR star for his role in the death of their son.
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.