On June 1, 2011, a mother of 5-year-old triplets goes missing.
Concerns mount for missing Jacque Waller as the community organizes vigils and searches.
New clues are discovered and volunteer searches continue.
Clay Waller finally speaks out about his missing, estranged wife.
Clay Waller was arrested in Dunklin County, Missouri in July 2011.
In April 2012, murder charges were filed against Clay Waller.
A lot can happen in a year.
On May 30, 2013, news breaks - Jacque Waller's body has been found.
In June 2013, Clay Waller admits his guilt.
The conclusion to "The Case Against Clay Waller."
It was the day Stan and Ruby Rawson waited years to see. Watch as they express closure following Clay Waller's sentencing.
Check out some raw video from Drone 12 over Devil's Island.
Surveillance video shows Clay Waller washing his boat one day after Jacque's murder.
The last known video of Jacque Waller before her death shows her pulling up to and using an ATM machine.
Clay Waller speaks on camera for the first time in July 2011.
Watch the full video of Clay Waller's hearing in June 2013.
Watch the press conference with law enforcement and Jacque Waller's family in June 2013.
Watch the second part of the press conference with law enforcement and Jacque Waller's family from June 2013.
