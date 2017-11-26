SEMO Men's basketball loses to North Carolina Central - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

  • Warriors reach 4th straight NBA Finals with win over Houston

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-05-29 03:46:39 GMT
    Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with teammate Draymond Green (23) during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets, Monday, May 28, 2018.

    The Warriors will host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Thursday night.

  • 6 of a kind: Golden Knights outlast Caps 6-4 in Final opener

    Monday, May 28 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-05-28 22:17:45 GMT
    Lady Liberty wears a Vegas Golden Knights jersey in front of the New York New York resort prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.
    Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights have big incentive to win Game 1.
  • Another NBA Finals brings another huge challenge for LeBron

    Monday, May 28 2018 2:44 AM EDT2018-05-28 06:44:29 GMT
    Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, right, celebrates a basket during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston.
    LeBron James will get a couple days to catch his breath, then make his annual June journey to Golden State or down to Houston to face a team far better than his.
