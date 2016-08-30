Marquette Tech District project in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 55-year-old woman dead after gunshot wound in Puxico, MO

    55-year-old woman dead after gunshot wound in Puxico, MO

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:42 PM EDT2018-06-16 03:42:04 GMT
    The sheriff's office is investigating the death of a Puxico woman. (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)The sheriff's office is investigating the death of a Puxico woman. (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)
    The sheriff's office is investigating the death of a Puxico woman. (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)The sheriff's office is investigating the death of a Puxico woman. (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)
    A woman suffered a deadly gunshot wound on Friday, June 15. According to Stoddard County Coroner Kenny Pope, a 55-year-old woman died after she suffered a gunshot wound. The woman's name has not been released yet. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A woman suffered a deadly gunshot wound on Friday, June 15. According to Stoddard County Coroner Kenny Pope, a 55-year-old woman died after she suffered a gunshot wound. The woman's name has not been released yet. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Illinois officials to begin search for vendor to run resort

    Illinois officials to begin search for vendor to run resort

    Friday, June 15 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-06-15 17:51:09 GMT
    Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site. (Source: KFVS)Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site. (Source: KFVS)

    Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site.

    Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site.

  • Southeast Regents extend Pres. Vargas' contract

    Southeast Regents extend Pres. Vargas' contract

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:18 PM EDT2018-06-16 02:18:08 GMT
    The Southeast MO State University Board of Regents voted to extend Dr. Carlos Vargas' contract as president another three years. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)The Southeast MO State University Board of Regents voted to extend Dr. Carlos Vargas' contract as president another three years. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

    The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents offer on June 12 to extend Dr. Carlos Vargas a new three-year contract to continue as university president.

    The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents offer on June 12 to extend Dr. Carlos Vargas a new three-year contract to continue as university president.

    •   
Powered by Frankly