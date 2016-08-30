The sheriff's office is investigating the death of a Puxico woman. (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office is investigating the death of a Puxico woman. (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)

A woman suffered a deadly gunshot wound on Friday, June 15. According to Stoddard County Coroner Kenny Pope, a 55-year-old woman died after she suffered a gunshot wound. The woman's name has not been released yet. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.