LaunchCode plans to offer the 20-week course in computer programming in Cape Girardeau. Students will learn foundation concepts, like Python, followed by specialized skill tracks in Java or JavaScript.
The fifth and sixth floor of the Marquette tower are currently occupied by Codefi and it's tenants.
You've seen the physical changes to downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri to make it the new tech district, but now it's Heartland citizens who will help with the next step for the movement.
The Marquette Tech District announced the new tenants for the Marquette Tower and in Codefi.
Some business owners in downtown Cape Girardeau are anticipating a jump in customers after a group of local developers announced major renovations in store for the Marquette and surrounding buildings.
Developer Jeff Maurer gave us an inside look at the brick and mortar plans.
Investors have plans for what they call the Marquette Tech District in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Downtown Cape Girardeau will once again be home to luxury hotel as a local group of investors announces plans to bring a Courtyard by Marriott Hotel to Broadway.
A huge announcement is coming that will change the face and the future of downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Illinois officials have finished remediation efforts at a resort in the southern part of the state and will soon begin seeking a new vendor to run the site.
The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents offer on June 12 to extend Dr. Carlos Vargas a new three-year contract to continue as university president.
Cape Girardeau police, firefighters and emergency crews responded to an incident on Broadway Street on Friday, June 15.
A heat advisory has expanded through most of the Heartland from Saturday morning through Sunday night.
Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.
The Gersternslagers have been vacationing at Carolina Beach for more than 30 years. They love it, and year after year, they know exactly what they’re getting. Except for this year when they got a shock, literally.
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."
