Two people were arrested in McCracken County, Ky. on June 2 at 1:42 p.m.
Carterville Chief of Police, Heather Reno, weighs in on rising number of threats made to schools in the country.
On Tuesday, May 23 Baptist Health Paducah physicians will demonstrate the da Vinci Surgical System from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during a “Robotic Showcase”, in the Larry Barton Atrium.
Investigators say the 70-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with cuts and bruises.
At least 25 people between Missouri and Illinois were killed, tens of thousands evacuated, and even more still suffer millions of dollars in damage as a direct result of the Mississippi River flooding in late December of 2015 and early January of 2016.
On Friday, April 22, the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied the state of Illinois' appeal for federal assistance to help local governments in several counties recover from severe flooding and storms in late December and early January.
Help is on the way for families living in Alexander County. Today, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency went door-to-door checking out the damage left from the New Year Flood.
Farms in Alexander County suffering from the severe damages caused by the New Year’s Flood may be eligible for assistance under Emergency Conservation Program (ECP).
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than $6 million in grants to help nearly 1,000 Missourians whose homes were damaged by the winter flood.
Days of heavy rain and record river levels left roads covered with floodwaters and forced residents to evacuate in numerous locations across the Heartland.
A woman who embezzled more than $1 million from a Kansas City optics company has been ordered to report to federal prison by May 29.
Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to death in her home, and a 13-year-old girl has been arrested.
Local governments and nonprofit agencies are now included in the federal major disaster declaration for 37 counties in Missouri.
Local governments and nonprofit agencies in 46 Missouri counties affected by historic flooding now have 13 more days to prepare their requests for federal assistance with repairs to public infrastructure and emergency response costs.
Missouri renters who experienced losses caused by flooding and severe storms between April 28 and May 11, 2017 may be eligible for disaster recovery assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S Small Business Administration (SBA).
FEMA has now approved more than 1,375 applications for assistance from Missouri flood survivors and more than $8.9 million in assistance grants to survivors.
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a revised tariff filed by the Laclede Gas Company (Laclede) which will eliminate service initiation and/or reconnection fees for customers who lost natural gas service due to property damage incurred as a result of recent flooding in Laclede’s service territory.
President Donald Trump has approved Gov. Eric Greitens’ request for a major disaster declaration for a total of 48 Missouri counties.
More than $91 million in federal assistance is helping Missourians rebuild and recover from floods and storms that struck in December and January.
Governor Bruce Rauner asked President Barack Obama on Friday to reconsider the recent denial of Illinois’ request for federal assistance to help local governments in several counties recover from severe flooding and storms in late December and early January.
Missourians in 33 counties designated for individual assistance have until March 21 to register for federal disaster assistance.
Missouri flood and storm survivors now have more than $59 million in federal funds and insurance claims to assist in their recovery from the late December and early January storms.
The Red Cross in Missouri and Illinois released an update Wednesday on response efforts to the New Year Flood.
Thanks to a major disaster declaration granted by President Barack Obama, Missourians in 33 counties whose employment was lost or interrupted due to severe storms and flooding from Dec. 23, 2015 to Jan. 9, 2016 can apply for up to 26 weeks of Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).
Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon extended the state of emergency declaration he issued on Dec. 27, as well as his executive orders activating the Missouri National Guard on Friday, until Feb. 22, 2016.
Victims of the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding that took place beginning on Dec. 23, 2015 in parts of Missouri may qualify for tax relief from the Internal Revenue Service.
Gov. Jay Nixon Friday requested that the federal government declare a major disaster for 41 counties in Missouri as a result of the two strong storm systems in late December, including 4 Heartland counties.
Gov. Jay Nixon thanked U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Friday for providing $1 million in emergency relief funds to repair flood-damaged roads and bridges in Missouri.
The Missouri National Guard is transitioning from state emergency duty to recovery efforts in the St. Louis region as the floodwaters of the Mississippi and Meramec rivers recede.
If you were wondering why there's been severe flooding this time of year instead of the summer, now you have your answer.
Governor Bruce Rauner announced Thursday that the state will waive penalties and interest for taxpayers who cannot file or pay on time as a result of the December 2015 and January 2016 floods.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner visited southern Illinois Saturday, where he was briefed on the conditions of the flooding.
City officials in Cape Girardeau are cautiously optimistic that the river may have reached its peak.
Emergency personnel are urging residents of certain communities around the Heartland to evacuate in order to stay safe while floodwaters rise.
Officials say a levee was breached late Thursday afternoon/early evening in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has activated Illinois National Guard soldiers to aid in flood damage relief in southern Illinois.
The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will sponsor Jackson in Bloom on the courthouse square.
Federal Emergency Management Agency workers will be at Menards in Cape Girardeau to help people prepare for disasters.
Cape Girardeau's City Council has released several suggestion for getting rid of flood debris that might have ended up on your lawn or sidewalk.
Case workers, nurses and mental health counselors will offer services including debris removal and housing assistance.
If you are short on time, but want to stay fit, Local Fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson breaks down an effective workout that will only take 4 minutes.
The City of Carbondale Police Department are searching for a man suspected of taking money from a local business.
A crash involving a semi in Randolph County, Illinois sent one man to the hospital.
The American Red Cross is opening more shelters for those evacuated from their St. Charles County homes.
The Belleville RV and Mobile Home Estates is being evacuated due to the extreme rain and flooding in the St. Louis area.
The 13th annual Soybean Promotion Day will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Murray State University.
The Maple United Methodist Church will be hosting a fish and chicken dinner.
A driver of a semi truck flipped their vehicle causing the interstate to close.
Folks in St. Genevieve have a chance to sound off on a stalled plan to keep the town above water.
SkyZoom 4 was over Union MO earlier this morning to report on the major flooding taking place.
Nearly three months later, more than $75 million has been approved for flood victims in Missouri.
Nearly four weeks after the federal disaster declaration was approved for 33 Missouri counties, residents there have received more than $42.5 million in federal funds and insurance claims.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide grants to area governments in 37 Missouri counties and the city of St. Louis to help with their costs for restoring or repairing roads, schools and other public facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding on December 23, 2015 through January 9, 2016.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has compiled a list of commonly asked questions about disaster aid.
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon requested an expansion of the federal major disaster declaration on Monday, January 25 to include assistance for public agencies and nonprofits.
President Barack Obama signed a Missouri disaster declaration on Thursday, January 21 and ordered federal aid for state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the area affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding from Dec. 23, 2015 to Jan. 9, 2016.
Cape Girardeau Public Works announced it will resume its Christmas tree pick up, compost bag collection and drop off, small limb pickup and large limb drop off.
Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster announced his support for more than $500,000 in disaster-relief funds from the Missouri Housing Development Commission.
A couple of Community Emergency Response Team program sessions are coming up in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.
The City of Cape Girardeau reminds residents with flood damage of the proper permit protocol necessary to get assistance.
NASA recently released before and after images showing the flooded Mississippi River from space.
The Cape Girardeau Red Cross will be in Olive Branch, Illinois on Friday, January 8 to give out free cleaning supplies.
Missouri agencies will be participating in a Multi-Agency Resource Center on Friday, January 8 to help residents in Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties with disaster assistance.
Resource centers have been scheduled for January 8-15 in eastern and southeastern Missouri communities that were impacted by the flooding.
Crews with the Cape Girardeau Public Works were out cleaning streets on Wednesday, January 6.
Ameren Missouri opened the spill gates at Bagnell Dam at noon on Tuesday, January 5.
The Ten Mile Pond Conservation Area in southeast Missouri is expected to close at some point in the next few days due to rising flood waters.
An emergency evacuation is in place for Alexander County residents behind the Len Small Levee.
With so many communities in all parts of the Heartland affected by rising water, many are looking to reach out and help those in need.
Robert Whelan Wealth Management donated $1500 to the Poplar Bluff High School Robotics Club to purchase a complete Velocity Vortex obstacle course.
A free financial aid workshop will be held at John A. Logan College on October 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
With the high demand for air travel, early pilot retirement and the air industry growing worldwide, expert say it's creating a pilot shortage.
Two separate incidents in Pulaski County Saturday night claimed the lives of six people when the vehicles they were in drove into flood waters and we swept away.
MSD discovered an overflow at the Fenton Wastewater Treatment Plant that has resulted in sewage being diverted into rivers and streams in the area. MSD said late Monday crews learned the plant was not operating normally. They warn residents not to come in contact with the sewage.
While some saw a few gains, it appears Super Bowl Sunday only delivered average business to southern Illinois businesses.
Families living in Alexander County, Illinois are left cleaning up after the New Year Flood.
As the Mississippi River levels begin to drop following record setting heights during the New Year Flood, folks in the Heartland are still dealing with the aftermath of the flood.
Severe flooding in July left several western Kentucky counties dealing with widespread damage.
Floodwaters from Wednesday night’s rainfall in the Ohio River valley dragged a camper and his tent down a river and over a waterfall.
Proceeds from the third annual "SSGT Eric W. Summers Play-For-Honor" golf tournament were donated to the Homeless Veterans Program at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.
While crews continue to clean up after the New Year flood in river communities all over the Heartland, the National Weather service issued a warning that spring floods could be on the way.
More than a week after the Len Small levee gave way to the Mississippi River, water still floods parts of Alexander County, Illinois.
As the floodwaters recede on Thursday afternoon, January 7, people across the Heartland are cleaning up the mess left behind.
Even before the Mississippi River is back in its banks, the Randolph County leaders are flooding victims with questions.
As the Mississippi River begins to recede, folks in Scott County, Missouri are facing the mess it left behind.
During the testing residents may notice a decrease in water pressure and a discoloration in their water.
When you work out, proper form is important. Using strict form can help you target the right muscles and keep you from getting hurt. Fitness Trainer Tamatha Crowson pointed out some of the most common exercises where form seems to slip and how to do it right.
Artists are working to make sure Downtown Cape Girardeau looks a little nicer. Tonight, the Public Art Committee of Cape Girardeau is launching the city's third public art outdoor exhibition at 6 p.m.
The deadline to register for help may have passed, but Missouri flood victims can still reach out to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for assistance.
Taking your workout routine outside the gym could help keep you stay motivated to reach fitness goals. Fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson says do not be afraid to switch it up a little. Crowson suggests the park or playground and use what is around you. For example, to work your chest and triceps, use the park bench to do a push up. Crowson says she even turns to nature.
Southeast right-handed pitcher, Clay Chandler, earned his second Adidas OVC Pitcher of the week honor and the third in a row for the Redhawks and to go along with this he has been named Louisville Slugger National Pitcher of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
The Mississippi County Sheriff's Department is looking for the owner of a mystery boat that showed up in a farm field near Moore's Landing.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host a Saluki Cheerleading Pre-Tryout Clinic for any high school or college students interested in becoming a member of the SIU cheerleading squad.
Heartland News had a first hand look Sunday, Feb 14 at what Cape Girardeau police officers deal with during winter weather.
Whether it is on a treadmill, bike, or elliptical, cardio is important for overall health. While that is true, a common misconception is cardio is the key to weigh loss. Personal trainer Tamatha Crowson says there is a lot more to it. “150 minutes (of cardio) per week is what's recommended,” Crowson said. “However, for weight loss we're not only thinking about the amount of calories we're burning at the gym. We are also thinking about ...
If you are in need of legal advice because of the recent storms and flooding, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering free help.
FEMA crews have been going door to door across flood impacted areas in southeast Missouri.
Senior citizens are often the target of scammers, but the Missouri Secretary of State's Office is there to help foil any plans to steal their money.
Roads in Alexander County were washed away by waters from the New Year Flood, leaving some already-dampened homes with no access.
Cleanup efforts after the New Year Flood have slowed in Alexander County, Illinois due to cold weather.
Flood victims in Scott and Cape Girardeau counties have some more options in cleaning up the mess.
Cape Girardeau city crews reopened two downtown floodgates to the Mississippi River Tuesday, and decided to open the river walk to the public.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to reopen on Tuesday, January 19. The ferry has been closed for several weeks due to floodwaters covering the ferry landing on the Kentucky shore.
Folks in Olive Branch are cleaning up the mess left behind by the New Year Flood, and they're getting help from a volunteer group who knows first-hand about dealing with disaster.
The American Red Cross will be helping flood victims in Alexander Co. Thursday.
With river stages falling in all locations, the Memphis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has lowered its floodfighting response activation level to Phase I in all active areas.
Dozens of roads are flooded across the Heartland after days of heavy rain and now rising river levels.
Health officials are urging Cape Girardeau County residents to test their drinking water after the New Year Flood.
Monday, Jan. 11, the students of Shawnee High School returned to class having learned a lot of life lessons over their winter break.
By Friday, January 8, water levels dropped in Thebes, Illinois by more than 5 feet, revealing homes and roadways covered in muck and debris.
Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster says scammers will be out in full force as flood victims recover from this rare winter flood.
Volunteer help may be on the way for folks cleaning up in Alexander County.
For those affected by the flooding in southern Illinois, State Rep. Brandon Phelps, D-Harrisburg, will be holding a supply drive through Jan. 31.
Hundreds of deer are on the move in southeast Missouri as a result of flood waters but a warning to hunters, they are not for the taking.
As residents in Illinois and Missouri recover from the rare and historic New Year Flood, health officials are warning about the hazards during the cleanup process.
The Len Small Levee in Alexander County, Ill. will need major repairs but officials are concerned when the work will be able to start.
The New Year Flood created two new sinkholes and widened a previous sinkhole in Cape Girardeau.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency posted the following footage on their Facebook page. The first part of the video was taken on Jan. 2 by Illinois State police of a levee breach near Miller City, Ill. The rest of the video was taken on Miller City Rd. in Alexander Co. by ISP and IDNR on Jan. 4.
After the flood of 2011, 140 families in Alexander County requested a FEMA buyout for property damaged by the flood water. County officials say 90 or so have yet to be paid, and the state budget crisis is complicating matters even further.
Residents of Cape Girardeau are seeing some relief from historic flooding as water levels have been decreasing for several days now.
Floodwater is going down, but it’s leaving soaked, damaged homes and businesses behind. People in Cape Girardeau are cleaning up the mess and hoping for some help along the way.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner added 11 more counties Tuesday to a state disaster proclamation to help communities respond and recover from flooding.
A week later, the New Year Flood is still causing some issues for Heartland communities.
After a week of preparing for massive floods, river levels are dropping in Perry County, Mo. and folks are returning to their normal routines.
A Cape Girardeau band's song about living on a floodplain has gone viral after recent flooding in the Heartland.
The Route 51 Chester Bridge over the Mississippi River from Perry County, Mo. to Chester, Ill. will reopen Monday night.
As the water levels start to drop, many residents along the Mississippi and Big Muddy Rivers in southern Illinois are looking to the future and wondering what spring could mean following this historic wintertime flood.
Heavy rain has caused closed roads and caused flash flooding across the Heartland. Look at photos of the high water.
A satellite map from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shows where a private levee south of Commerce breached on Jan. 2.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is monitoring sand boils in Hickman, Kentucky.
Many folks in Commerce, MO have stayed in their homes during the flood, despite the town being unprotected by a levee.
For one family, leaving home wasn't an option. In fact, they plan on sticking it out until the floodwaters recede.
The Mississippi river was originally expected to crest at Cape Girardeau on Sunday, but instead reached its highest point on Saturday.
By The Associated Press The latest developments on flooding in the Midwest (all times local):
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon says the flooding is not a tourist attraction, but a lot of people want to get a firsthand look at history in the making.
A woman with disabilities owns a home right on the waterline in the Red Star District. Members of her congregation at the Apostolic Promise Church here in Cape Girardeau came out to hopefully keep the water out.
Four lanes of southbound Interstate 55 are open to traffic at the Meramec River, mile marker 193. Three lanes of northbound I-55 are open as of just before 8 a.m. on Friday.
Homes and roadways are submerged along the Mississippi River as of Thursday night, as water rushes over small portions of some levees.
Perry County wants to be better safe than sorry during the New Year Flood. The National Guard started round-the-clock shifts around 8 a.m. on Dec.29.
All the water from the Meramec River over Interstate 55 in Arnold, Mo kept drivers sitting in traffic for hours.
The Egyptian High School basketball team spent Wednesday helping fill sandbags in Olive Branch ahead of the New Year Flood.
Gov. Jay Nixon announced that Missouri National Guard troops activated in response to historic flooding are deployed and helping protect citizens and supporting emergency response personnel in communities from Mount Sterling to Perryville.
Most Jacob, Illinois residents will tell you Bottoms Up Bar & Grill is the pulse of their town. But during emergency flooding through The Heartland it became even more.
Federal, state, county and Grand Tower officials met Wednesday, Dec. 3 with Congressman Bost and representatives of the US Army Corps of Engineers to discuss flood predictions on the Mississippi and Big Muddy rivers.
A small group of people stood along route 151 in Jackson County, near Cora, Illinois, holding signs that read 'free sandwiches' for road crews as they worked on flood preparations.
Many residents came out to the meeting today, which turned out to be generally good news, but it didn't stop some from take extra precautions.
As many students were getting ready to go back to class on Dec.30, one school was getting packed up. With possible floodwater in the area The Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, Illinois wanted to be better safe than sorry.
The Union County Sheriff's Office, Union County Ambulance and the Union County Emergency Management Services encourage all residents in the low level areas to be aware for potential flooding.
A couple in Jackson County is safe after being trapped in their home by high water with no way out.
Cape Girardeau firefighters rescued a man and his dog from his home on North Fountain Street.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it is releasing a record amount of water from the Table Rock Lake dam in response to recent flooding.
A tow boat was pushing 15 empty hopper barges when the captain reported strong currents caused by floodwaters pushed the tow into the single in-water pier around 11:30 p.m.
Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster is warning consumers to be aware of price gouging or other storm chasing scams due to all of all the heavy rain and flooding Missouri has seen over the past week.
Preparations for potentially historic floods continued Tuesday in Perry County, Missouri.
A group of volunteers from St. Andrews church in Murphysboro, Illinois came in Tuesday and went straight to work at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
One elderly couple in Cape Girardeau County woke up to a huge surprise Dec.29. A crew of guys from Teen Challenge in Cape showed up ready to work, and it wasn't just a few, it was more like 20.
Many officials are comparing the predicted Mississippi River levels for the New Year Flood to the Great Flood of 1993, but experts say there are differences.
The Mount Vernon girls basketball team played a game despite being stranded in floodwaters on the way to a game in Mascoutah.
The New Year Flood could break records in the small community of Allenville, Mo.
The South Iron County Fire Protection District caught video of a vehicle just as it was swept away by rising floodwaters.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed due to flood water in St. Charles County. MoDOT says the eastbound lanes were closed near mile marker 220, near Mid Rivers Mall. Traffic is seen backing up past Highway K. MoDOT said in a tweet to expect the interstate to be closed all day.
Ste. Genevieve officials are working ahead to prepare for the rising flood waters.
For one Heartland town, residents are hoping the flooding won't be as bad as predicted.
For one Heartland town, residents are hoping the flooding won't be as bad as predicted.