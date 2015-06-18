New Year Flood More>>

One year later: The New Year Flood
A rail bridge submerged in early January of 2016 (Source: Loreto Cruz, KFVS. Aerial support provided by Cape Copters)
At least 25 people between Missouri and Illinois were killed, tens of thousands evacuated, and even more still suffer millions of dollars in damage as a direct result of the Mississippi River flooding in late December of 2015 and early January of 2016.

FEMA denies IL's appeal for flood assistance
On Friday, April 22, the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied the state of Illinois' appeal for federal assistance to help local governments in several counties recover from severe flooding and storms in late December and early January.

Illinois state, federal agencies assess flood damage
Help is on the way for families living in Alexander County. Today, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency went door-to-door checking out the damage left from the New Year Flood.

FEMA approves disaster declaration expansion in MO
FEMA has approved Gov. Nixon's request to expand the federal disaster declaration to include response and recovery expenses. (Source: KFVS)
Local governments and nonprofit agencies are now included in the federal major disaster declaration for 37 counties in Missouri.

Kimmswick emergency officials are asking for help with sandbags
Help is needed to combat the flooding in Kimmswick, Missouri. Kimmswick Emergency Management said they need people to help with sandbagging. Those who are willing and able are asked to meet at 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of Front Street and Mill Street in Kimmswick. Many locations have picked up 3-6" of rain so far with another 2-3" likely, bringing storm total rainfall across the area to 5-9" by the time the rain finally ends Monday evening.

Deadline for requesting FEMA flood assistance extended for MO cities, nonprofits
(Source: Stock image/KFVS)
Local governments and nonprofit agencies in 46 Missouri counties affected by historic flooding now have 13 more days to prepare their requests for federal assistance with repairs to public infrastructure and emergency response costs.

Missouri renters with flood damage potentially eligible for federal help
(Source: Stock image/KFVS)
Missouri renters who experienced losses caused by flooding and severe storms between April 28 and May 11, 2017 may be eligible for disaster recovery assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S Small Business Administration (SBA).

MO Public Service Commission approves tariff to help gas customers affected by flood
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a revised tariff filed by the Laclede Gas Company (Laclede) which will eliminate service initiation and/or reconnection fees for customers who lost natural gas service due to property damage incurred as a result of recent flooding in Laclede's service territory.

IL Gov. Rauner appeals denial of state's request for federal flood assistance
(Source: KFVS)
Governor Bruce Rauner asked President Barack Obama on Friday to reconsider the recent denial of Illinois' request for federal assistance to help local governments in several counties recover from severe flooding and storms in late December and early January.

Unemployment benefits available to MO flood victims
Thanks to a major disaster declaration granted by President Barack Obama, Missourians in 33 counties whose employment was lost or interrupted due to severe storms and flooding from Dec. 23, 2015 to Jan. 9, 2016 can apply for up to 26 weeks of Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

Gov. Nixon seeks federal disaster declaration for 41 MO counties
Gov. Jay Nixon Friday requested that the federal government declare a major disaster for 41 counties in Missouri as a result of the two strong storm systems in late December, including 4 Heartland counties.

Hydrology chief explains recent severe flooding
If you were wondering why there's been severe flooding this time of year instead of the summer, now you have your answer.

Help offered to 37 MO counties for flood repair of streets, public buildings
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide grants to area governments in 37 Missouri counties and the city of St. Louis to help with their costs for restoring or repairing roads, schools and other public facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding on December 23, 2015 through January 9, 2016.

President Obama signs MO disaster declaration
President Barack Obama signed a Missouri disaster declaration on Thursday, January 21 and ordered federal aid for state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the area affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding from Dec. 23, 2015 to Jan. 9, 2016.

How to volunteer/donate after New Year Flood
With so many communities in all parts of the Heartland affected by rising water, many are looking to reach out and help those in need.

Fenton waste plant not operating, sewage flowing into rivers and streams
MSD discovered an overflow at the Fenton Wastewater Treatment Plant that has resulted in sewage being diverted into rivers and streams in the area. MSD said late Monday crews learned the plant was not operating normally. They warn residents not to come in contact with the sewage.

After flooding: 55 miles along Mississippi River through southern IL
Sand bags sit atop the levee in Grand Tower. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
As the Mississippi River levels begin to drop following record setting heights during the New Year Flood, folks in the Heartland are still dealing with the aftermath of the flood.

Camper dragged downstream, tossed over Jackson Falls
Floodwaters from Wednesday night's rainfall in the Ohio River valley dragged a camper and his tent down a river and over a waterfall.

Springtime flooding concern flood victims, county leaders
While crews continue to clean up after the New Year flood in river communities all over the Heartland, the National Weather service issued a warning that spring floods could be on the way.

FEMA help still available for MO flood victims
The deadline to register for help may have passed, but Missouri flood victims can still reach out to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for assistance.

New Year Flood mystery boat leaves questions unanswered
The New Year Flood mystery boat. (Source: Mike Mohundro)
The Mississippi County Sheriff's Department is looking for the owner of a mystery boat that showed up in a farm field near Moore's Landing.

Cold weather slowing cleanup in Alexander County
Cleanup efforts after the New Year Flood have slowed in Alexander County, Illinois due to cold weather.

Dorena-Hickman Ferry to reopen Tuesday morning
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to reopen on Tuesday, January 19. The ferry has been closed for several weeks due to floodwaters covering the ferry landing on the Kentucky shore.

Harrisburg volunteers begin cleanup in Olive Branch
Folks in Olive Branch are cleaning up the mess left behind by the New Year Flood, and they're getting help from a volunteer group who knows first-hand about dealing with disaster.

Army Corp's flood response lowered in all active areas
This is a view from the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau on Dec. 29.
With river stages falling in all locations, the Memphis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has lowered its floodfighting response activation level to Phase I in all active areas.

Flooded roads in the Heartland
Dozens of roads are flooded across the Heartland after days of heavy rain and now rising river levels.

Flood teaches Shawnee High School students levee lesson during winter break
Monday, Jan. 11, the students of Shawnee High School returned to class having learned a lot of life lessons over their winter break.

Residents in Alexander County begin cleanup
By Friday, January 8, water levels dropped in Thebes, Illinois by more than 5 feet, revealing homes and roadways covered in muck and debris.

MDC: Deer displaced by flood cannot be hunted
Hundreds of deer are on the move in southeast Missouri as a result of flood waters but a warning to hunters, they are not for the taking.

OSHA: Be cautious during flood clean-up
As residents in Illinois and Missouri recover from the rare and historic New Year Flood, health officials are warning about the hazards during the cleanup process.

Budget crisis further slows an already slow flood buyout process in Alexander County
After the flood of 2011, 140 families in Alexander County requested a FEMA buyout for property damaged by the flood water. County officials say 90 or so have yet to be paid, and the state budget crisis is complicating matters even further.

Perry County, Mo. residents returning to normal after levee holds
After a week of preparing for massive floods, river levels are dropping in Perry County, Mo. and folks are returning to their normal routines.

Long-time Grand Tower resident says wintertime flooding uncommon in area
As the water levels start to drop, many residents along the Mississippi and Big Muddy Rivers in southern Illinois are looking to the future and wondering what spring could mean following this historic wintertime flood.

SLIDESHOW: New Year Flood
Heavy rain has caused closed roads and caused flash flooding across the Heartland. Look at photos of the high water.

Congregation protects Cape Girardeau woman's home during historic flooding
A woman with disabilities owns a home right on the waterline in the Red Star District. Members of her congregation at the Apostolic Promise Church here in Cape Girardeau came out to hopefully keep the water out.

Aerial view: New Year Flood
Homes and roadways are submerged along the Mississippi River as of Thursday night, as water rushes over small portions of some levees.

Gov't. officials discuss flood preparations for Jackson Co. IL
Federal, state, county and Grand Tower officials met Wednesday, Dec. 3 with Congressman Bost and representatives of the US Army Corps of Engineers to discuss flood predictions on the Mississippi and Big Muddy rivers.

Southern IL volunteers give out free sandwiches to flood workers
A small group of people stood along route 151 in Jackson County, near Cora, Illinois, holding signs that read 'free sandwiches' for road crews as they worked on flood preparations.

Jacob, IL school evacuated with help of volunteers
As many students were getting ready to go back to class on Dec.30, one school was getting packed up. With possible floodwater in the area The Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, Illinois wanted to be better safe than sorry.

Floodwaters cause barge to hit Ledbetter Bridge
A tow boat was pushing 15 empty hopper barges when the captain reported strong currents caused by floodwaters pushed the tow into the single in-water pier around 11:30 p.m.

Missouri AG warns of possible scams in wake of recent flooding
Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster is warning consumers to be aware of price gouging or other storm chasing scams due to all of all the heavy rain and flooding Missouri has seen over the past week.

Teen Challenge helps elderly couple prepare for heavy flooding
One elderly couple in Cape Girardeau County woke up to a huge surprise Dec.29. A crew of guys from Teen Challenge in Cape showed up ready to work, and it wasn't just a few, it was more like 20.

I-70 reopens in both directions in St. Charles County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed due to flood water in St. Charles County. MoDOT says the eastbound lanes were closed near mile marker 220, near Mid Rivers Mall. Traffic is seen backing up past Highway K. MoDOT said in a tweet to expect the interstate to be closed all day.

Thebes residents prepare for major flooding event
For one Heartland town, residents are hoping the flooding won't be as bad as predicted.

Farmers face significant crop loss after flooding
The harvest is here in the Heartland and farmers are busy gathering the fruits of their labor, but this year's record-breaking floodwaters ravaged hundreds of square miles of crops.