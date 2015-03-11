NCAA Tournament 2018 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

    Source: Associated Press images

    Thirty-two teams will punch their tickets as an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:45 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:45:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jessica Hill). Connecticut's Azurá Stevens (23) reacts after a basket during the first half of a second-round game against Quinnipiac in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament in in Storrs, Conn., Monday, March 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill). Connecticut's Azurá Stevens (23) reacts after a basket during the first half of a second-round game against Quinnipiac in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament in in Storrs, Conn., Monday, March 19, 2018.
    Napheesa Collier scored 23 points and top-seeded UConn beat in-state rival Quinnipiac 71-46 on Monday to advance to the programs 26th Sweet 16 and 25th in a row.
    Monday, March 19 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:25:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Kansas guard Malik Newman (14) gets pst Seton Hall forward Desi Rodriguez (20) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan...(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Kansas guard Malik Newman (14) gets pst Seton Hall forward Desi Rodriguez (20) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan...
    Kansas coach Bill Self bemoaned his team's performance on the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and knows Clemson will force the Jayhawks to play much better Friday.
    Monday, March 19 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:16:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale, right, delivers to the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 19, 2018, in Fort Myers, Fla.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale, right, delivers to the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 19, 2018, in Fort Myers, Fla.
    Spring training roundup.
    Monday, March 19 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-03-19 22:45:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Raoux). New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka throws in the first inning of a spring baseball exhibition game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Lakeland, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux). New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka throws in the first inning of a spring baseball exhibition game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Lakeland, Fla.
    Major League Baseball is working to finalize a two-game series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at London's Olympic Stadium on June 29-30 in 2019, a person familiar with the plans tells The...
    Monday, March 19 2018 10:26 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:26:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) congratulates goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, right, after an overtime victory over the Boston Bruins during an NHL hockey game in Boston, Monday, March 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) congratulates goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, right, after an overtime victory over the Boston Bruins during an NHL hockey game in Boston, Monday, March 19, 2018.
    Cam Atkinson scored 2:55 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 5-4 victory over Boston for their eighth straight victory, spoiling a splendid NHL debut for Bruins forward Ryan Donato.
    Monday, March 19 2018 3:16 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:16:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March...
    The Sweet 16 field is set after a roller coaster ride of an opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament.
    Monday, March 19 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 06:24:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). UMBC's Jourdan Grant (5) celebrates after a basket against Kansas State during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). UMBC's Jourdan Grant (5) celebrates after a basket against Kansas State during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018.
    UMBC made more than history in the NCAA Tournament.
    Monday, March 19 2018 2:25 AM EDT2018-03-19 06:25:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). UMBC's Arkel Lamar, Jourdan Grant and K.J. Maura, from right, embrace as they leave the court in the closing moments of the team's 50-43 loss to Kansas State in a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournamen...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). UMBC's Arkel Lamar, Jourdan Grant and K.J. Maura, from right, embrace as they leave the court in the closing moments of the team's 50-43 loss to Kansas State in a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournamen...
    UMBC captured the hearts of the college basketball world with its Goliath-slaying victory over top-seeded Virginia in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
    Sunday, March 18 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-03-18 23:45:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&amp;M's Jay Jay Chandler (0) drives against North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&amp;M's Jay Jay Chandler (0) drives against North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018.
    T.J. Starks had 21 points and Texas A&M overpowered North Carolina inside, upsetting the reigning national champions 86-65 Sunday in the NCAA Tournament to mark the second straight year a title holder missed the...
    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:45:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Florida State player celebrate after defeating Xavier during a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 18, 2018. Florida State defeated Xavier 75-70.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Florida State player celebrate after defeating Xavier during a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 18, 2018. Florida State defeated Xavier 75-70.
    The Florida State Seminoles are on their way to their first Sweet 16 since 2011 after upsetting top-seeded Xavier.
    Monday, March 19 2018 3:04 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:04:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wade Payne). Tennessee head coach Holly Warlick watches the second half of a second-round game against Oregon State in the NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Wade Payne). Tennessee head coach Holly Warlick watches the second half of a second-round game against Oregon State in the NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn.
    Tennessee's streak is over, N.C. State is headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 11 years and Texas A&M pulled off another record comeback. It was an eventful start to the second round.
    Sunday, March 18 2018 8:45 PM EDT2018-03-19 00:45:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Cincinnati forward Kyle Washington (24) drives to the basket over Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10), during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 18,...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Cincinnati forward Kyle Washington (24) drives to the basket over Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10), during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 18,...
    Nevada rallies from 23 points down to stun Cincinnati 75-73.
    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:40:51 GMT
    Kentucky topped Davidson 78-73 in the NCAA tournament Thursday despite failing to make a single 3-pointer (Source: Pixabay)Kentucky topped Davidson 78-73 in the NCAA tournament Thursday despite failing to make a single 3-pointer (Source: Pixabay)
    Kentucky topped Davidson 78-73 in the NCAA tournament Thursday despite failing to make a single 3-pointer, snapping a nation-best streak of 1,047 games with a 3 that began in 1988.

    Friday, March 16 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:45:30 GMT
    Murray State lost to favored West Virginia 85-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16. (Source: Murray State University)Murray State lost to favored West Virginia 85-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16. (Source: Murray State University)
    Murray State lost to favored West Virginia 85-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16.

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:54:54 GMT
    Murray St. on the way to San Diego, CA (Source: Murray State Racer Athletics)Murray St. on the way to San Diego, CA (Source: Murray State Racer Athletics)
    Murray State Racers will face West Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

    Friday, March 16 2018 7:03 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:03:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). West Virginia guard Daxter Miles Jr. (4), right, guards Murray State forward Terrell Miller Jr. (0) during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 16, 2018, in San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). West Virginia guard Daxter Miles Jr. (4), right, guards Murray State forward Terrell Miller Jr. (0) during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 16, 2018, in San Diego.
    Jevon Carter scored 21 points, had eight assists and six steals, Teddy Allen added 16 points, and No. 5 seed West Virginia overwhelmed 12th-seeded Murray State 85-68 in the first round of the East Region.
    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:42:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Oklahoma's Trae Young takes part in a practice for an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game, in Pittsburgh pm Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Oklahoma plays Rhode Island on Thursday.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Oklahoma's Trae Young takes part in a practice for an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game, in Pittsburgh pm Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Oklahoma plays Rhode Island on Thursday.
    Oklahoma guard Trae Young could be playing his last college basketball game.
    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:05 PM EDT2018-03-16 03:05:33 GMT
    The manager said the best way to sum it up, is that March Madness it great for business (Source: KFVS)The manager said the best way to sum it up, is that March Madness it great for business (Source: KFVS)

    One manager said it had been busy all day long, and there were even some customers who took the day off work just to take in the games.

    Thursday, March 15 2018 2:25 AM EDT2018-03-15 06:25:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Rhode Island's head coach Dan Hurley takes questions during a news conference for an NCAA college basketball first round game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Rhode Island's head coach Dan Hurley takes questions during a news conference for an NCAA college basketball first round game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
    The NCAA Tournament leads to a different kind of March Madness away from the court for successful coaches in smaller leagues.
    Thursday, March 15 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-03-15 20:00:21 GMT
    No. 9 seed Florida State (20-11) vs. No. 8 seed Missouri (20-12) (Source: University of Missouri)No. 9 seed Florida State (20-11) vs. No. 8 seed Missouri (20-12) (Source: University of Missouri)

    No. 9 seed Florida State (20-11) vs. No. 8 seed Missouri (20-12)

    Monday, March 12 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-03-12 15:11:14 GMT
    (Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. via AP). This undated product image provided by Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. shows March Madness Live on a laptop. The men’s college basketball tournament begins Tuesday, March 13, 2018. All 67 games will be availa...(Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. via AP). This undated product image provided by Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. shows March Madness Live on a laptop. The men’s college basketball tournament begins Tuesday, March 13, 2018. All 67 games will be availa...
    All 67 games in the March Madness basketball tournament will be available online, so you can follow along even when you're at work (just don't tell the boss).
    Thursday, March 15 2018 6:02 AM EDT2018-03-15 10:02:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Minchillo). Syracuse's Oshae Brissett (11) scores the game-tying basket against Arizona State's Mickey Mitchell, left, during the second half of a First Four game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 14, 2018...(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Syracuse's Oshae Brissett (11) scores the game-tying basket against Arizona State's Mickey Mitchell, left, during the second half of a First Four game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 14, 2018...
    Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has made a concession for his thin roster _ shorter practices and more sleep, especially for the Big Three; so far it's working after a four-point win over Arizona State.
    Thursday, March 15 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-03-15 09:52:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Stephen Haas, File). FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, Purdue guard Dakota Mathias (31) shoots against Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill. Mathias has deve...(AP Photo/Stephen Haas, File). FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, Purdue guard Dakota Mathias (31) shoots against Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill. Mathias has deve...
    The best teams in the NCAA Tournament often stick around for a while because of "glue guys" whose contributions can get overshadowed by flashier players.
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-13 21:55:40 GMT
    Virginia will be without forward De'Andre Hunter for the NCAA Tournament.
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:57:30 GMT

    Slim odds, but I’m telling you there’s a chance. 

    Monday, March 12 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-03-12 23:21:42 GMT
    Connecticut's Gabby Williams and Kia Nurse, right, kiss the American Athletic Conference championship trophy. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)Connecticut's Gabby Williams and Kia Nurse, right, kiss the American Athletic Conference championship trophy. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

    UConn is the top seed in the women's basketball NCAA Tournament.

    March madness is here. Follow your team's progress on the official NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament bracket.

    Sunday, March 11 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-11 21:57:18 GMT
    A total of 68 teams have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship. The ACC champ Virginia Cavaliers (pictured) are the No. 1 overall seed. (Source: Raycom Media)A total of 68 teams have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship. The ACC champ Virginia Cavaliers (pictured) are the No. 1 overall seed. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Sixty-eight schools have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.

    Thirty-two teams will punch their tickets as an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

    Find out which games are on KFVS12 and where to watch other games!

    Sunday, March 11 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-03-11 22:51:08 GMT
    (Source: University of Kentucky)(Source: University of Kentucky)
    The University of Kentucky will face Davidson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

    Sunday, March 11 2018 6:53 PM EDT2018-03-11 22:53:44 GMT
    Mizzou are an At-Large bid in the NCAA Tournament. (Source: University of Missouri)Mizzou are an At-Large bid in the NCAA Tournament. (Source: University of Missouri)
    The Mizzou Tigers have been selected as an At-Large bid in the NCAAA Tournament.

    A'ja Wilson and Allisha Gray both had double-doubles and the Gamecocks beat the Bulldogs 67-55 to win the NCAA women's championship in an all-Southeastern Conference matchup of first-time finalists Sunday night.

