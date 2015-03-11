NCAA Tournament 2018 More>>

What. Just. Happened?! NCAAs amp up the March Madness (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March... The Sweet 16 field is set after a roller coaster ride of an opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament.

UMBC's NCAA fairytale ends but memories will last forever (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). UMBC's Arkel Lamar, Jourdan Grant and K.J. Maura, from right, embrace as they leave the court in the closing moments of the team's 50-43 loss to Kansas State in a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournamen... UMBC captured the hearts of the college basketball world with its Goliath-slaying victory over top-seeded Virginia in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Texas A&M stuns reigning champ UNC 86-65 in NCAA 2nd round (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&M's Jay Jay Chandler (0) drives against North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018. T.J. Starks had 21 points and Texas A&M overpowered North Carolina inside, upsetting the reigning national champions 86-65 Sunday in the NCAA Tournament to mark the second straight year a title holder missed the Sweet 16.

FSU comeback and payback as Seminoles oust top-seeded Xavier (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Florida State player celebrate after defeating Xavier during a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 18, 2018. Florida State defeated Xavier 75-70. The Florida State Seminoles are on their way to their first Sweet 16 since 2011 after upsetting top-seeded Xavier.

Tennessee loses, NC State headed to Sweet 16 (AP Photo/Wade Payne). Tennessee head coach Holly Warlick watches the second half of a second-round game against Oregon State in the NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee's streak is over, N.C. State is headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 11 years and Texas A&M pulled off another record comeback. It was an eventful start to the second round.

Kentucky defeats Davidson 78-73 without a single 3-pointer Kentucky topped Davidson 78-73 in the NCAA tournament Thursday despite failing to make a single 3-pointer (Source: Pixabay) Sikeston ends the season with a record of 27-4. (Source: Pixabay) Kentucky topped Davidson 78-73 in the NCAA tournament Thursday despite failing to make a single 3-pointer, snapping a nation-best streak of 1,047 games with a 3 that began in 1988.

Jevon Carter leads West Virginia past Murray State 85-68 (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). West Virginia guard Daxter Miles Jr. (4), right, guards Murray State forward Terrell Miller Jr. (0) during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 16, 2018, in San Diego. Jevon Carter scored 21 points, had eight assists and six steals, Teddy Allen added 16 points, and No. 5 seed West Virginia overwhelmed 12th-seeded Murray State 85-68 in the first round of the East Region.

College basketball big business for restaurants, bars The manager said the best way to sum it up, is that March Madness it great for business (Source: KFVS) One manager said it had been busy all day long, and there were even some customers who took the day off work just to take in the games.

Shhh! How to stream March Madness when the boss isn't around (Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. via AP). This undated product image provided by Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. shows March Madness Live on a laptop. The men's college basketball tournament begins Tuesday, March 13, 2018. All 67 games will be availa... All 67 games in the March Madness basketball tournament will be available online, so you can follow along even when you're at work (just don't tell the boss).

On to the next round: Syracuse outlasts Arizona State (AP Photo/John Minchillo). Syracuse's Oshae Brissett (11) scores the game-tying basket against Arizona State's Mickey Mitchell, left, during the second half of a First Four game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 14, 2018... Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has made a concession for his thin roster _ shorter practices and more sleep, especially for the Big Three; so far it's working after a four-point win over Arizona State.

Glue guys in NCAAs, from Arizona's Alkins to Zags' Melson (AP Photo/Stephen Haas, File). FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, Purdue guard Dakota Mathias (31) shoots against Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill. Mathias has deve... The best teams in the NCAA Tournament often stick around for a while because of "glue guys" whose contributions can get overshadowed by flashier players.

Virginia's Hunter to miss NCAAs with broken wrist Virginia will be without forward De'Andre Hunter for the NCAA Tournament.

The official 2018 NCAA bracket March madness is here. Follow your team's progress on the official NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament bracket.

Sports NCAA announces field for men's basketball tourney A total of 68 teams have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship. The ACC champ Virginia Cavaliers (pictured) are the No. 1 overall seed. (Source: Raycom Media) Sixty-eight schools have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.