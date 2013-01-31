Thursday, May 15 2014 10:55 AM EDT2014-05-15 14:55:00 GMT
It's been a problem for decades, and neighbors say it's only getting worse. Homeowners in one Cape Girardeau neighborhood worry more than some every time it rains. The city, at this point, is not willing to get involved due to potential liability issues downstream.
I-Team: Would expanding Medicaid help the thousands in MO living without insurance
Thursday, April 24 2014 12:00 PM EDT2014-04-24 16:00:55 GMT
About half of the states have made the decision to expand Medicaid. Missouri lawmakers are currently debating the matter in Jefferson City. How will what legislators decide impact the state, and those currently living without health insurance?
Thursday, February 27 2014 11:57 AM EST2014-02-27 16:57:52 GMT
It's a hot topic...school violence, especially with so many recent shootings. In tonight's i-team report, gives us an up close look at how one child's education is complicated by his school's decision
A Sikeston student who was once charged with two serious charges, has now been cleared. He was expelled from school, and now his mother wants him to return. Is it a risk administrators are willing to take, or should this child be given a chance?
Thursday, August 22 2013 11:00 AM EDT2013-08-22 15:00:05 GMT
It is a case that continues to make headlines not only here at home, but across the nation. What exactly happened to Molly Young? Did she take her own life, or was she murdered?
Thursday, July 11 2013 12:04 PM EDT2013-07-11 16:04:12 GMT
It is a form of permanent birth control. Some women love it, while some say it's ruining their lives.It's called Essure.Some aren't so sure they made the right choice, even Erin Brockovich is looking into
Friday, August 12 2016 4:16 PM EDT2016-08-12 20:16:18 GMT
I found a strange twist to the guardianship case I’ve been following out of Sikeston. One of Pauline Williams’ daughters takes her effort to bring her mother home public and now stands accused of violating her rights.
Trains carry people and cargo across the country, and with U.S. oil boom, more and more oil. Are safety standards keeping up with the increased traffic for passengers and cargo? What are local, state and federal government officials doing to keep residents safe?
Wednesday, November 26 2014 4:22 PM EST2014-11-26 21:22:07 GMT
A California businessman owns adult businesses and other properties across the Heartland, many he's purchased in the last year or so. He's bringing in much-needed cash to a nearly dozen Heartland towns, so why are some communities fighting against him?
Thursday, June 5 2014 5:30 PM EDT2014-06-05 21:30:07 GMT
It's clear the Street Crimes Task Force made an impact in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Charleston, and Poplar Bluff over the past several weeks. This week, I sat back down with some of the leaders behind the effort to find out what worked, what didn't, and what’s next.
Tuesday, May 6 2014 1:18 PM EDT2014-05-06 17:18:37 GMT
A Butler County man has been in the ATF's cross hairs for years, suspected of selling guns illegally. Now, authorities believe he broke federal law at our region's biggest gun show and we've got the exclusive details.
Tuesday, March 4 2014 12:55 PM EST2014-03-04 17:55:45 GMT
A Chicago-based architect's study recently outlined Cape Girardeau's need for a bigger, much more secure police station, but at a hefty price tag. One of the biggest reasons why the police chief's pushing
The challenges, and concerns, that come with living in a flood plain are nothing new here in the Heartland. But, after dealing with disaster last month, the McClure fire chief says new federal rules
In most counties, a Public Administrator steps in to act as a guardian for someone who can't care for themselves and doesn't have family or friends willing to take that responsibility. And trusted legal
Back in June, an illness led to a St. Francois County man becoming a ward of the state. Now, his daughter is fighting to get him out of the system and says he simply wants to go home.
It's not uncommon for inmates to be taken out of jail, typically for a court appearance and sometimes for a doctor visit. But should a murder suspect who can't even bond out of jail be taken out for a trip to the bank?
Stores in the Heartland continue selling products labeled aromatherapy, incense, spice, and potpourri for $30.00 a package. It's a booming business that has neighbors and authorities concerned. The items
Monday, May 28 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-05-29 02:42:06 GMT
The Missouri State Veteran's Cemetary at Bloomfield, Mo. held it's annual program on May 28. (Source: KFVS)
The national anthem rang out as countless American flags waved in the wind at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield Monday. Hundreds of people were there for a somber, heartfelt salute to servicemen and women who have passed away during the annual Memorial Day ceremony.
Monday, May 28 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-05-28 20:03:20 GMT
The Millennium Force was one of the rides stuck in the air during the power outage. (Source: Twitter - @sarah_lizzzzz)
Cedar Point out of Sandusky is currently experiencing a power outage in parts of the theme park. The amusement park sent out a tweet addressing the issue at 2:30 p.m. We’re currently experiencing a power outage in a portion of the park. Ohio Edison is currently addressing this and will restore power as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience! — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018 The entire situation was a mess for the park as some riders were stuck on coast...
