  I-Team: Belts on Buses

    I-Team: Belts on Buses

    Tuesday, February 9 2016 12:55 PM EST2016-02-09 17:55:20 GMT
    Tuesday, February 9 2016 10:40 PM EST2016-02-10 03:40:04 GMT

    We've all likely been on a school bus at some point in our lives. Did you feel safe?

    We've all likely been on a school bus at some point in our lives. Did you feel safe?

  I-Team: How colleges are preventing sex assault on campus

    I-Team: How colleges are preventing sex assault on campus

    Tuesday, November 24 2015 1:32 PM EST2015-11-24 18:32:24 GMT
    Tuesday, November 24 2015 11:30 PM EST2015-11-25 04:30:03 GMT
    Right now, there's a renewed push to hold schools accountable, and make sure they're properly reporting sexual assaults on campus.

    Right now, there's a renewed push to hold schools accountable, and make sure they're properly reporting sexual assaults on campus.

  I-Team: Cause for alarm

    I-Team: Cause for alarm

    I-Team: Cause for alarm

    Thursday, May 7 2015 2:11 PM EDT2015-05-07 18:11:48 GMT
    Thursday, May 7 2015 11:36 PM EDT2015-05-08 03:36:39 GMT
     If you are counting on your home smoke alarms to save your family from a fire, you might want to think again. The I-Team put the detector to the test.
     If you are counting on your home smoke alarms to save your family from a fire, you might want to think again. The I-Team put the detector to the test.

  I-Team: Tap that app

    I-Team: Tap that app

    I-Team: Tap that app

    Thursday, February 12 2015 11:33 AM EST2015-02-12 16:33:09 GMT
    Thursday, February 12 2015 11:24 PM EST2015-02-13 04:24:01 GMT
    Looking for love? Millions turn to online dating sites and apps for romance, but you could be playing with fire.
    Looking for love? Millions turn to online dating sites and apps for romance, but you could be playing with fire.

  I-Team: Set in stone

    I-Team: Set in stone

    Thursday, January 29 2015 1:19 PM EST2015-01-29 18:19:07 GMT
    Friday, January 30 2015 10:31 AM EST2015-01-30 15:31:23 GMT
    A Butler County cemetery is in the spotlight again as more victims come forward claiming they never received their loved ones headstones.
    A Butler County cemetery is in the spotlight again as more victims come forward claiming they never received their loved ones headstones.

  I-Team: Are insurance companies practicing medicine?

    I-Team: Are insurance companies practicing medicine?

    I-Team: Are insurance companies practicing medicine?

    Thursday, November 13 2014 11:24 AM EST2014-11-13 16:24:39 GMT
    Thursday, November 13 2014 11:19 PM EST2014-11-14 04:19:25 GMT
    A Cape Girardeau doctor who was fed up with red tape has taken a leap of faith by, for the most part, cutting out the middle man.
    A Cape Girardeau doctor who was fed up with red tape has taken a leap of faith by, for the most part, cutting out the middle man.

  I-Team: Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary

    I-Team: Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary

    I-Team: Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary

    Thursday, November 6 2014 12:22 PM EST2014-11-06 17:22:23 GMT
    Thursday, November 6 2014 10:00 PM EST2014-11-07 03:00:15 GMT
    Investigation at Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary raises questions. Supporters call it an attack, while those who agree with the state's involvement say it's about time.
    An investigation at Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary raises questions. Supporters call it an attack, while those who agree with the state's involvement say it's about time.

  I-Team: New business in Ste. Genevieve County now operating despite opposition

    I-Team: New business in Ste. Genevieve County now operating despite opposition

    Thursday, September 11 2014 10:47 AM EDT2014-09-11 14:47:21 GMT
    Thursday, September 11 2014 7:24 PM EDT2014-09-11 23:24:26 GMT
    Some Ste. Genevieve County homeowners continue to fight a change in landscape. They are worried about whether a new business will impact the environment and their properties.
    Some Ste. Genevieve County homeowners continue to fight a change in landscape. They are worried about whether a new business will impact the environment and their properties.

  Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Molly Young case

    Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Molly Young case

    Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Molly Young case

    Tuesday, July 1 2014 11:02 AM EDT2014-07-01 15:02:58 GMT
    Tuesday, July 1 2014 6:34 PM EDT2014-07-01 22:34:27 GMT
    As the family of Molly Young awaits word from the special prosecutor assigned to the Southern Illinois woman's death investigation, they are now taking legal matters into their own hands.
    As the family of Molly Young awaits word from the special prosecutor assigned to the Southern Illinois woman's death investigation, they are now taking legal matters into their own hands.

  I-Team Update: What's in the water?

    I-Team Update: What's in the water?

    Thursday, June 12 2014 12:25 PM EDT2014-06-12 16:25:37 GMT
    Friday, June 27 2014 4:18 PM EDT2014-06-27 20:18:09 GMT
    Clean water is something most of us take for granted. However, in one Cape Girardeau County neighborhood it was a constant concern.
    Clean water is something most of us take for granted. However, in one Cape Girardeau County neighborhood it was a constant concern.

  I-Team: Homeowners feel their neighborhood is washing away

    I-Team: Homeowners feel their neighborhood is washing away

    Thursday, May 15 2014 10:55 AM EDT2014-05-15 14:55:00 GMT
    Thursday, May 15 2014 10:55 AM EDT2014-05-15 14:55:00 GMT
    It's been a problem for decades, and neighbors say it's only getting worse. Homeowners in one Cape Girardeau neighborhood worry more than some every time it rains. The city, at this point, is not willing to get involved due to potential liability issues downstream.
    It's been a problem for decades, and neighbors say it's only getting worse. Homeowners in one Cape Girardeau neighborhood worry more than some every time it rains. The city, at this point, is not willing to get involved due to potential liability issues downstream.

  I-Team: Would expanding Medicaid help the thousands in MO living without insurance

    I-Team: Would expanding Medicaid help the thousands in Mo. living without insurance?

    I-Team: Would expanding Medicaid help the thousands in Mo. living without insurance?

    Thursday, April 24 2014 12:00 PM EDT2014-04-24 16:00:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 24 2014 12:00 PM EDT2014-04-24 16:00:55 GMT
    About half of the states have made the decision to expand Medicaid. Missouri lawmakers are currently debating the matter in Jefferson City. How will what legislators decide impact the state, and those currently living without health insurance?
    About half of the states have made the decision to expand Medicaid. Missouri lawmakers are currently debating the matter in Jefferson City. How will what legislators decide impact the state, and those currently living without health insurance?

  UPDATE: I-Team Investigation: 2 families, 1 question

    UPDATE: I-Team Investigation: 2 families, 1 question

    Friday, March 14 2014 12:43 PM EDT2014-03-14 16:43:19 GMT
    Friday, March 14 2014 12:43 PM EDT2014-03-14 16:43:19 GMT
    We have an update now to the I-team report Kathy Sweeney and Crystal Britt brought you last month on the 2013 deaths two Billy Joe Edwards, and Joe Gillam.
    We have an update now to the I-team report Kathy Sweeney and Crystal Britt brought you last month on the 2013 deaths two Billy Joe Edwards, and Joe Gillam.

  I-Team: Balancing the right to educate with the right to protect

    I-Team: Balancing the right to educate with the right to protect

    Thursday, February 27 2014 11:57 AM EST2014-02-27 16:57:52 GMT
    Thursday, February 27 2014 11:57 AM EST2014-02-27 16:57:52 GMT
    It's a hot topic...school violence, especially with so many recent shootings. In tonight's i-team report, gives us an up close look at how one child's education is complicated by his school's decision
    A Sikeston student who was once charged with two serious charges, has now been cleared. He was expelled from school, and now his mother wants him to return. Is it a risk administrators are willing to take, or should this child be given a chance?

  I-Team Investigation: 2 Families, 1 Question

    I-Team Investigation: 2 Families, 1 Question

    Monday, February 24 2014 9:37 PM EST2014-02-25 02:37:35 GMT
    Monday, February 24 2014 9:37 PM EST2014-02-25 02:37:35 GMT
    A year after two young men died just feet apart from each other, their families came together in a surprising show of unity and determination.
    A year after two young men died just feet apart from each other, their families came together in a surprising show of unity and determination.

  I-Team: Izabella's Story

    I-Team: Izabella's Story

    Thursday, November 21 2013 9:30 AM EST2013-11-21 14:30:29 GMT
    Thursday, November 21 2013 6:30 PM EST2013-11-21 23:30:36 GMT
    Cape Girardeau County parents are fighting for answers after their baby girl died at the babysitter's house.
    Cape Girardeau County parents are fighting for answers after their baby girl died at the babysitter's house.

  I-Team: Tough Justice and crowded prisons

    I-Team: Tough Justice and crowded prisons

    Thursday, November 7 2013 1:47 PM EST2013-11-07 18:47:53 GMT
    Thursday, November 7 2013 7:31 PM EST2013-11-08 00:31:43 GMT
    It's a problem nationwide, and here at home.     There is a massive amount of inmates crowding our prisons.     Our country's Attorney General wants to do something about it, considering 1 in 107 adults
    It's a problem nationwide, and here at home: crowded prisons. Our country's attorney general wants to do something about it, considering 1 in 107 adults is behind bars.

  I-Team reports on the Molly Young Death investigation

    I-Team reports on the Molly Young Death investigation

    Thursday, August 22 2013 11:00 AM EDT2013-08-22 15:00:05 GMT
    Thursday, August 22 2013 7:18 PM EDT2013-08-22 23:18:52 GMT
    It is a case that continues to make headlines not only here at home, but across the nation. What exactly happened to Molly Young?  Did she take her own life, or was she murdered?          
    It is a case that continues to make headlines not only here in the Heartland, but across the nation.  What exactly happened to Molly Young? Did she take her own life, or was she murdered? The I-team digs deeper, and gets reaction from all sides.      

  ITeam: Concerns over a popular form of permanent birth control

    ITeam: Concerns over a popular form of permanent birth control

    Thursday, July 11 2013 12:04 PM EDT2013-07-11 16:04:12 GMT
    Thursday, July 11 2013 7:29 PM EDT2013-07-11 23:29:02 GMT
    It is a form of permanent birth control. Some women love it, while some say it's ruining their lives.It's called Essure.Some aren't so sure they made the right choice, even Erin Brockovich is looking into
    Essure is a form of permanent birth control. Some women love it, while some say it's ruining their lives.

     

  30-year-old Cape Girardeau County homicide mystery

    30-year-old Cape Girardeau County homicide mystery

    Thursday, July 4 2013 12:01 PM EDT2013-07-04 16:01:47 GMT
    Thursday, July 4 2013 2:10 PM EDT2013-07-04 18:10:26 GMT
    It is a mystery that continues to hover over Cape Girardeau County.
    It is a mystery that continues to hover over Cape Girardeau County.

  Heartland News I-Team: Updates

    Heartland News I-Team: Updates

    Thursday, May 23 2013 5:23 PM EDT2013-05-23 21:23:43 GMT
    Thursday, May 23 2013 9:14 PM EDT2013-05-24 01:14:40 GMT
    After a story airs, the Heartland News I-Team is not done working for you. In fact, several of our recent reports mark just the beginning of our efforts.
    After a story airs, the Heartland News I-Team is not done working for you.

  I-Team Investigates: Grave Disappointment in Butler County

    I-Team Investigates: Grave Disappointment in Butler County

    Thursday, April 25 2013 5:34 PM EDT2013-04-25 21:34:06 GMT
    Friday, April 26 2013 6:34 PM EDT2013-04-26 22:34:35 GMT
    Closure, is it too much to ask? Two Butler County families came to us demanding answers, as they felt robbed in their darkest hours. On September 7th, 2010 16-year-old Bradley Hodge was on his way to
    Update: a total of nine families have now come forward claiming they were ripped off by Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Some paid for headstones nearly three years ago.

  I-Team Investigates, Flooding concerns mount in Ste. Genevieve

    I-Team Investigates, Flooding concerns mount in Ste. Genevieve

    Thursday, March 21 2013 12:50 PM EDT2013-03-21 16:50:05 GMT
    Thursday, March 21 2013 10:00 PM EDT2013-03-22 02:00:13 GMT
    This time of year flash flooding is always a concern.      In Ste. Genevieve, a proposal to protect historic homes from flooding has been stuck in the mud for more than a decade.      Some property owners
    In Ste. Genevieve, a proposal to protect historic homes from flooding has been stuck in the mud for more than a decade.  

  I-Team investigates, stuck in the middle of Affordable Health Care

    I-Team investigates, stuck in the middle of Affordable Health Care

    Thursday, March 7 2013 6:00 PM EST2013-03-07 23:00:11 GMT
    Thursday, March 7 2013 7:29 PM EST2013-03-08 00:29:03 GMT
    Like it or hate it, there is still a lot to learn about the Affordable care Act or Obamacare. It will affect you in some way or another.
    Like it or hate it, there is still a lot to learn about the Affordable care Act or Obamacare. It will affect you in some way or another.

  Career criminal charged with murder for the second time

    Career criminal charged with murder for the second time

    Thursday, February 14 2013 6:21 PM EST2013-02-14 23:21:54 GMT
    Thursday, February 14 2013 7:55 PM EST2013-02-15 00:55:40 GMT
    A man who spent most of his life behind bars, may never walk free again. He did time for killing his fiancee back in the 1980s, and now he's charged with killing again.
    A man who spent most of his life behind bars, may never walk free again. He did time for killing his fiancee back in the 1980s, and now he's charged with killing again.

  Old staircase to get $250,000 makeover

    Old staircase to get $250,000 makeover

    Thursday, January 24 2013 4:28 PM EST2013-01-24 21:28:29 GMT
    Thursday, January 24 2013 7:32 PM EST2013-01-25 00:32:09 GMT
    In Poplar Bluff, the city's historic depot steps are making headlines.
    In Poplar Bluff, the city's historic depot steps are making headlines.

  I-Team Update: Broken System, Call to Action

    I-Team Update: Broken System, Call to Action

    Tuesday, November 22 2016 4:22 PM EST2016-11-22 21:22:38 GMT

    Teala Mainzer realized the clock was ticking for her elderly mom, but now she has some powerful allies in her battle to get her out of a guardianship and bring her home.

    Teala Mainzer realized the clock was ticking for her elderly mom, but now she has some powerful allies in her battle to get her out of a guardianship and bring her home.

  I-Team Update: Justice for Pauline

    I-Team Update: Justice for Pauline

    Friday, August 12 2016 4:16 PM EDT2016-08-12 20:16:18 GMT

    I found a strange twist to the guardianship case I've been following out of Sikeston. One of Pauline Williams' daughters takes her effort to bring her mother home public and now stands accused of violating her rights.

    I found a strange twist to the guardianship case I’ve been following out of Sikeston. One of Pauline Williams’ daughters takes her effort to bring her mother home public and now stands accused of violating her rights.

  Cargo, chemical, passenger safety on trains

    Danger on the rails

    Danger on the rails

    Trains carry people and cargo across the country, and with U.S. oil boom, more and more oil. Are safety standards keeping up with the increased traffic for passengers and cargo? What are local, state and federal government officials doing to keep residents safe?

    Trains carry people and cargo across the country, and with U.S. oil boom, more and more oil. Are safety standards keeping up with the increased traffic for passengers and cargo? What are local, state and federal government officials doing to keep residents safe?

  Wayne Co. Christian camp set to open this summer

    Wayne Co. Christian camp set to open this summer

    Thursday, March 3 2016 2:35 PM EST2016-03-03 19:35:01 GMT
    Thursday, March 3 2016 4:01 PM EST2016-03-03 21:01:32 GMT
    (Courtesy: eaglesky.camp)(Courtesy: eaglesky.camp)
    More than ten years after development began on a piece of property in rural Wayne County, a long-awaited Christian youth camp is set to open.

    More than ten years after development began on a piece of property in rural Wayne County, a long-awaited Christian youth camp is set to open.

  I-Team: College student shares sex assault experience

    I-Team: College student shares sex assault experience

    Monday, November 23 2015 12:27 PM EST2015-11-23 17:27:46 GMT
    Tuesday, November 24 2015 8:29 PM EST2015-11-25 01:29:06 GMT
    What can and should our universities be doing to keep our students safe?

    What can and should our universities be doing to keep our students safe?

  IL Supreme Court suspends law license of Marion Attorney Josh Bradley

    IL Supreme Court suspends law license of Marion Attorney Josh Bradley

    Monday, September 21 2015 3:19 PM EDT2015-09-21 19:19:38 GMT
    Monday, September 21 2015 3:22 PM EDT2015-09-21 19:22:44 GMT
    The Illinois Supreme Court ruled Monday to suspend the law license of  Marion Attorney Joshua M. Bradley.
    The Illinois Supreme Court ruled Monday to suspend the law license of  Marion Attorney Joshua M. Bradley.

  I-Team: Shooting at the Pony

    I-Team: Shooting at the Pony

    Thursday, September 10 2015 5:15 PM EDT2015-09-10 21:15:00 GMT
    Thursday, September 10 2015 7:50 PM EDT2015-09-10 23:50:38 GMT
    The Alexander County Sheriff says someone shot at a Cape Girardeau man's car in the parking lot of The Pony Strip Club in East Cape Girardeau. But, while this report is new, the shooting is not.
    The Alexander County Sheriff says someone shot at a Cape Girardeau man's car in the parking lot of The Pony Strip Club in East Cape Girardeau. But, while this report is new, the shooting is not.

  I-Team Update: Cape Girardeau mail processing center to stay open

    I-Team Update: Cape Girardeau mail processing center to stay open

    Monday, June 22 2015 7:51 PM EDT2015-06-22 23:51:10 GMT
    Monday, June 22 2015 7:53 PM EDT2015-06-22 23:53:05 GMT
    Good news for postal workers in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday, June 22.
    Good news for postal workers in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday, June 22.

  I-Team Update: Why is your mail delivery so slow?

    I-Team Update: Why is your mail delivery so slow?

    Thursday, June 11 2015 4:34 PM EDT2015-06-11 20:34:57 GMT
    Thursday, June 11 2015 11:15 PM EDT2015-06-12 03:15:33 GMT
    Why is our mail running so slow? Several union postal workers from the Processing Center in Cape Girardeau say, they hear this question all the time.
    Why is our mail running so slow? Several union postal workers from the Processing Center in Cape Girardeau say, they hear this question all the time.

  I-Team Update: Man files federal lawsuit, claims 'false imprisonment' in guardianship

    I-Team Update: Man files federal lawsuit, claims 'false imprisonment' in guardianship

    Thursday, June 11 2015 4:14 PM EDT2015-06-11 20:14:38 GMT
    Thursday, June 11 2015 6:05 PM EDT2015-06-11 22:05:59 GMT
    
    The St. Francois County man whose guardianship case I profiled in the fall of 2013 filed a federal lawsuit, claiming he was falsely imprisoned and his civil rights were violated.

  • I-Team Update: Sikeston attorney named as Scott Co. public admin

    I-Team Update: Sikeston attorney named as Scott Co. public admin

    Wednesday, June 3 2015 7:59 PM EDT2015-06-03 23:59:15 GMT
    Thursday, June 4 2015 3:45 PM EDT2015-06-04 19:45:02 GMT
    Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon appointed a Sikeston, Missouri attorney as the new Scott County public administrator on Thursday, June 4.
    Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon appointed a Sikeston, Missouri attorney as the new Scott County public administrator on Thursday, June 4.

  • I-Team: Danger on the Rails

    I-Team: Danger on the Rails

    Monday, May 11 2015 3:22 PM EDT2015-05-11 19:22:56 GMT
    Monday, May 11 2015 10:31 PM EDT2015-05-12 02:31:02 GMT
    Massive oil trains carry potentially explosive cargo right through your hometown.
    Massive oil trains carry potentially explosive cargo right through your hometown.

  • I-Team: Ending MO's run as America's 'Pill Mill'

    I-Team: Ending MO's run as America's 'Pill Mill'

    Thursday, April 30 2015 4:44 PM EDT2015-04-30 20:44:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 30 2015 10:41 PM EDT2015-05-01 02:41:49 GMT
    Six million dollars. That's what the Missouri Senate suggests it will cost to track highly addictive narcotics while still keeping your medical information safe.
    Six million dollars. That's what the Missouri Senate suggests it will cost to track highly addictive narcotics while still keeping your medical information safe.

  • I-Team Update: Fixing a Broken System

    I-Team Update: Fixing a Broken System

    Thursday, April 23 2015 1:27 PM EDT2015-04-23 17:27:23 GMT
    Thursday, April 23 2015 11:22 PM EDT2015-04-24 03:22:40 GMT
    If you need a guardian, is the system working for you? Experts say Missouri needs to do more to protect wards, lessen workloads and give families more peace of mind.
    If you need a guardian, is the system working for you? Experts say Missouri needs to do more to protect wards, lessen workloads and give families more peace of mind.

  • I-Team Special Report: Broken System?

    I-Team Special Report: Broken System?

    Monday, February 23 2015 4:44 PM EST2015-02-23 21:44:37 GMT
    Monday, February 23 2015 11:18 PM EST2015-02-24 04:18:20 GMT
    You've raised your children, now you're caring for your aging parents. It's a situation many find themselves in.
    You've raised your children, now you're caring for your aging parents. It's a situation many find themselves in.

  • I-Team: Heartland nursing home ratings below average

    I-Team: Heartland nursing home ratings below average

    Monday, February 23 2015 6:50 PM EST2015-02-23 23:50:20 GMT
    Monday, February 23 2015 7:45 PM EST2015-02-24 00:45:35 GMT
    New federal data on nursing homes shows below or well below ratings for some Heartland facilities.
    New federal data on nursing homes shows below or well below ratings for some Heartland facilities.

  • I-Team Special Report: 'Imminent Harm'

    I-Team Special Report: 'Imminent Harm'

    Wednesday, February 4 2015 4:35 PM EST2015-02-04 21:35:05 GMT
    Thursday, February 5 2015 11:25 PM EST2015-02-06 04:25:23 GMT
    Very few of us would want to expose our darkest family secrets, but a Mississippi County family is willing to do just that, all in an effort to protect the public and save their son.
    Very few of us would want to expose our darkest family secrets, but a Mississippi County family is willing to do just that, all in an effort to protect the public and save their son.

  • I-Team: Train operators at risk for fatigue related accidents

    I-Team: Train operators at risk for fatigue related accidents

    Monday, January 26 2015 7:34 PM EST2015-01-27 00:34:35 GMT
    Monday, January 26 2015 8:10 PM EST2015-01-27 01:10:06 GMT
    A National Transportation Safety Board report found crew member fatigue played a major role in the collision of two trains near Chaffee in 2013.
    A National Transportation Safety Board report found crew member fatigue played a major role in the collision of two trains near Chaffee in 2013.

  • Historic Wayne Co. cemetery at center of dispute

    Historic Wayne Co. cemetery at center of dispute

    Tuesday, January 20 2015 9:45 PM EST2015-01-21 02:45:54 GMT
    Tuesday, January 20 2015 11:20 PM EST2015-01-21 04:20:23 GMT
    Tucked away on a county road, under the mud and brush, rests about 150 years worth of history.
    Tucked away on a county road, under the mud and brush, rests about 150 years worth of history.

  • CA strip club owner brings business, concerns to Heartland

    CA strip club owner brings business, concerns to Heartland

    Wednesday, November 26 2014 4:22 PM EST2014-11-26 21:22:07 GMT
    Wednesday, November 26 2014 10:18 PM EST2014-11-27 03:18:14 GMT
    A California businessman owns adult businesses and other properties across the Heartland, many he's purchased in the last year or so. He's bringing in much-needed cash to a nearly dozen Heartland towns, so why are some communities fighting against him?
    A California businessman owns adult businesses and other properties across the Heartland, many he's purchased in the last year or so. He's bringing in much-needed cash to a nearly dozen Heartland towns, so why are some communities fighting against him?

  • Butler County, MO brothers found guilty of illegal gun sales

    Butler County, MO brothers found guilty of illegal gun sales

    Tuesday, November 25 2014 7:13 PM EST2014-11-26 00:13:35 GMT
    Tuesday, November 25 2014 7:13 PM EST2014-11-26 00:13:36 GMT
    Brothers from Butler County, Missouri have been found guilty. They were accused of selling guns illegally for years.
    Brothers from Butler County, Missouri have been found guilty. They were accused of selling guns illegally for years.

  • Heartland News I-Team: Pill Mill

    Heartland News I-Team: Pill Mill

    Thursday, October 30 2014 3:36 PM EDT2014-10-30 19:36:20 GMT
    Thursday, October 30 2014 11:18 PM EDT2014-10-31 03:18:09 GMT
    Move aside, meth. Missouri is now the capital of a different kind of drug abuse.
    Move aside, meth. Missouri is now the capital of a different kind of drug abuse.

  • I-Team Update: Cape Girardeau not responsible for damages caused by moving streets

    I-Team Update: Cape Girardeau not responsible for damages caused by moving streets

    Wednesday, August 20 2014 7:12 PM EDT2014-08-20 23:12:46 GMT
    Wednesday, August 20 2014 7:28 PM EDT2014-08-20 23:28:41 GMT
    A Cape Girardeau couple is learning they will not receive any money from the city after they say city streets are costing them thousands of dollars in damage.
    A Cape Girardeau couple is learning they will not receive any money from the city after they say city streets are costing them thousands of dollars in damage.

  • I-Team Update: Federal Lawmakers call for action on delayed mail claims

    I-Team Update: Federal Lawmakers call for action on delayed mail claims

    Thursday, August 14 2014 4:25 PM EDT2014-08-14 20:25:17 GMT
    Thursday, August 14 2014 6:42 PM EDT2014-08-14 22:42:04 GMT
    From late bills and birthday cards, to missing shipments medication, many of you have noticed a change in delivery times. Now, the search for answers stretches all the way to our nation's Capitol.
    From late bills and birthday cards, to missing shipments medication, many of you have noticed a change in delivery times. Now, the search for answers stretches all the way to our nation's Capitol.

  • I-Team Special Report: Cape Girardeau mail delay

    I-Team Special Report: Cape Girardeau mail delay

    Thursday, August 7 2014 1:39 PM EDT2014-08-07 17:39:36 GMT
    Thursday, August 7 2014 7:18 PM EDT2014-08-07 23:18:42 GMT
    How do you feel when we tell you local postal workers say your mail is being intentionally delayed? And it's not to save money.
    How do you feel when we tell you local postal workers say your mail is being intentionally delayed? And it's not to save money.

  • I-Team Report: Street creep, who's responsible?

    I-Team Report: Street creep, who's responsible?

    Thursday, July 31 2014 8:05 PM EDT2014-08-01 00:05:50 GMT
    Friday, August 1 2014 3:00 PM EDT2014-08-01 19:00:33 GMT
    Street creep occurs when a concrete street expands and contracts in different temperatures and actually moves.
    Street creep occurs when a concrete street expands and contracts in different temperatures and actually moves.

  • I-Team Special Report Update: Who owns Baker Lane?

    I-Team Special Report Update: Who owns Baker Lane?

    Thursday, June 19 2014 2:15 PM EDT2014-06-19 18:15:01 GMT
    Jun 19, 2014 07:28 PM2014-07-17 23:54:26 GMT
    Is it really a road in Mississippi County and, if so, who owns it?
    Is it really a road in Mississippi County and, if so, who owns it?

  • Street Crimes Task Force making an impact

    Street Crimes Task Force making an impact

    Thursday, June 5 2014 5:30 PM EDT2014-06-05 21:30:07 GMT
    Thursday, June 5 2014 5:35 PM EDT2014-06-05 21:35:40 GMT
    It's clear the Street Crimes Task Force made an impact in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Charleston, and Poplar Bluff over the past several weeks. This week, I sat back down with some of the leaders behind the effort to find out what worked, what didn't, and what’s next.
    It's clear the Street Crimes Task Force made an impact in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Charleston, and Poplar Bluff over the past several weeks. This week, I sat back down with some of the leaders behind the effort to find out what worked, what didn't, and what’s next.

  • I-Team Update: Rush brothers plead not guilty to weapons charges

    I-Team Update: Rush brothers plead not guilty to weapons charges

    Tuesday, May 20 2014 4:46 PM EDT2014-05-20 20:46:45 GMT
    Tuesday, May 20 2014 9:07 PM EDT2014-05-21 01:07:19 GMT
    The Butler County brothers indicted by a federal grand jury on weapons charges last week appeared in U.S. District court in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday afternoon.
    The Butler County brothers indicted by a federal grand jury on weapons charges last week appeared in U.S. District court in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday afternoon.

  • I-Team: Gun deal indictments

    I-Team: Gun deal indictments

    Thursday, May 15 2014 5:53 PM EDT2014-05-15 21:53:08 GMT
    Thursday, May 15 2014 5:53 PM EDT2014-05-15 21:53:08 GMT
    One week after the I-Team showed you what appeared to be an illegal deal at a popular southeast Missouri gun show, the Butler County man at one of the tables faces federal charges.
    One week after the I-Team showed you what appeared to be an illegal deal at a popular southeast Missouri gun show, the Butler County man at one of the tables faces federal charges.

  • I-Team report sparks federal investigation into gun show deal

    I-Team report sparks federal investigation into gun show deal

    Tuesday, May 6 2014 1:18 PM EDT2014-05-06 17:18:37 GMT
    Tuesday, May 6 2014 1:18 PM EDT2014-05-06 17:18:37 GMT
    A Butler County man has been in the ATF's cross hairs for years, suspected of selling guns illegally. Now, authorities believe he broke federal law at our region's biggest gun show and we've got the exclusive details.
    A Butler County man has been in the ATF's cross hairs for years, suspected of selling guns illegally. Now, authorities believe he broke federal law at our region's biggest gun show and we've got the exclusive details.

  • I-team: Street Crimes Task Force

    I-team: Street Crimes Task Force

    Thursday, May 1 2014 5:55 PM EDT2014-05-01 21:55:38 GMT
    Thursday, May 1 2014 5:55 PM EDT2014-05-01 21:55:38 GMT
    It looks like it could be another long weekend for lawbreakers in southeast Missouri.
    It looks like it could be another long weekend for lawbreakers in southeast Missouri.

  • I-Team Extra: Inside the Cape Girardeau City Jail

    I-Team Extra: Inside the Cape Girardeau City Jail

    Tuesday, March 4 2014 12:55 PM EST2014-03-04 17:55:45 GMT
    Tuesday, March 4 2014 12:55 PM EST2014-03-04 17:55:45 GMT
    A Chicago-based architect's study recently outlined Cape Girardeau's need for a bigger, much more secure police station, but at a hefty price tag. One of the biggest reasons why the police chief's pushing
    A Chicago-based architect's study recently outlined Cape Girardeau's need for a bigger, much more secure police station, but at a hefty price tag. One of the biggest reasons why the police chief's pushing for a new building is the security issues with and condition of the upstairs city jail.

  • I-Team Investigation: 20 years later

    I-Team Investigation: 20 years later

    Wednesday, February 12 2014 1:43 PM EST2014-02-12 18:43:11 GMT
    Wednesday, February 12 2014 1:43 PM EST2014-02-12 18:43:11 GMT
    A 27 year old West Frankfort man is found shot to death in the hotel room he lived in. Was it suicide, or something else? 
    A 27-year-old West Frankfort man is found shot to death more than 20 years ago. Was it suicide, or something else?

  • I-Team: I-55 drug busts

    I-Team: I-55 drug busts

    Before marijuana, cocaine or heroin makes it to the streets of any Heartland city, drug couriers or mules drive those deliveries, often cross country.
    Before marijuana, cocaine or heroin makes it to the streets of any Heartland city, drug couriers or mules drive those deliveries, often cross country.

  • I-Team Investigation: New chief, new challenges

    I-Team Investigation: New chief, new challenges

    How do you solve a crime when the victims themselves won't work with police?
    How do you solve a crime when the victims themselves won't work with police?

  • I-Team: Mangum speaks

    I-Team: Mangum speaks

    Charged with recklessly exposing others to the virus that causes AIDS, a Dexter man worries his illness is getting worse behind bars. "Well, if they keep me incarcerated, then they should take care of
    Charged with recklessly exposing others to the virus that causes AIDS, a Dexter man worries his illness is getting worse behind bars.

  • I-Team Special Report: High and Dry

    I-Team Special Report: High and Dry

    The challenges, and concerns, that come with living in a flood plain are nothing new here in the Heartland. But, after dealing with disaster last month, the McClure fire chief says new federal rules
    The challenges and concerns that come with living in a flood plain are nothing new in the Heartland. But, after dealing with disaster last month, the McClure fire chief says new federal rules coming to his small town are leaving him high and dry.

     

  • I-Team Investigation: Repeat Offenders

    I-Team Investigation: Repeat Offenders

    It takes hundreds of thousands of dollars in food and medical bills to care for the hundreds of inmates moving in and out of our county jails.
    It takes hundreds of thousands of dollars in food and medical bills to care for the hundreds of inmates moving in and out of our county jails.

  • I-Team Investigation: Stuck in the System?

    I-Team Investigation: Stuck in the System?

    In most counties, a Public Administrator steps in to act as a guardian for someone who can't care for themselves and doesn't have family or friends willing to take that responsibility. And trusted legal
    Back in June, an illness led to a St. Francois County man becoming a ward of the state.  Now, his daughter is fighting to get him out of the system and says he simply wants to go home.

  • Missouri Highway Patrol confirms no active investigation of Poplar Bluff city manager

    Missouri Highway Patrol confirms no active investigation of Poplar Bluff city manager

    The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms there is no active investigation involving Poplar Bluff City Manager Doug Bagby.

    The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms there is no active investigation involving Poplar Bluff City Manager Doug Bagby.

  • Heartland News I-Team Special Report: Jim's Story

    Heartland News I-Team Special Report: Jim's Story

    A Perry County, Illinois man who spent a career on his feet wanted to get his mobility back. So, 63-year-old Jim Slapak opted to have hip replacement surgery earlier this year.
    A Perry County, Illinois man who spent a career on his feet wanted to get his mobility back. So, 63-year-old Jim Slapak opted to have hip replacement surgery earlier this year.

  • I-Team Special Report: Inmate taken to ATM

    I-Team Special Report: Inmate taken to ATM

    It's not uncommon for inmates to be taken out of jail, typically for a court appearance and sometimes for a doctor visit. But should a murder suspect who can't even bond out of jail be taken out for a trip to the bank?

    It's not uncommon for inmates to be taken out of jail, typically for a court appearance and sometimes for a doctor visit. But should a murder suspect who can't even bond out of jail be taken out for a trip to the bank?

  • Heartland News I-Team Special Report: Back up Plan

    Heartland News I-Team Special Report: Back up Plan

    Could train collisions like the one between a Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe train in Scott County May 25 be prevented in the future?
    Could train collisions like the one between a Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe train in Scott County May 25 be prevented in the future?

  • Heartland News I-Team Special Report: Answers for Ashli

    Heartland News I-Team Special Report: Answers for Ashli

    Robin Drum admits she's had a hard time dealing with her oldest daughter's death. Just a few short weeks ago a chance search on the Internet revealed a surprising path to justice.
    Robin Drum admits she's had a hard time dealing with her oldest daughter's death. Just a few short weeks ago a chance search on the Internet revealed a surprising path to justice.

  • Heartland News I-Team Special Report: Still Legal

    Heartland News I-Team Special Report: Still Legal

    Stores in the Heartland continue selling products labeled aromatherapy, incense, spice, and potpourri for $30.00 a package. It's a booming business that has neighbors and authorities concerned. The items
    Stores in the Heartland continue selling products labeled aromatherapy, incense, spice, and potpourri for $30 a package. It's a booming business that has neighbors and authorities concerned.

  • Heartland News I-Team Special Report: Storm Ready

    Heartland News I-Team Special Report: Storm Ready

    Dealing with storm damage? We know many of you are after our latest round of severe weather on January 29. And if you haven't dealt with it before, you can run into problems long after the skies
    Dealing with storm damage? We know many of you are after our latest round of severe weather January 29. And if you haven't dealt with it before, you can run into problems long after the skies clear

  • A somber salute to fallen veterans at Bloomfield cemetery

    A somber salute to fallen veterans at Bloomfield cemetery

    Monday, May 28 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-05-29 02:42:06 GMT
    The Missouri State Veteran's Cemetary at Bloomfield, Mo. held it's annual program on May 28. (Source: KFVS)The Missouri State Veteran's Cemetary at Bloomfield, Mo. held it's annual program on May 28. (Source: KFVS)

    The national anthem rang out as countless American flags waved in the wind at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield Monday. Hundreds of people were there for a somber, heartfelt salute to servicemen and women who have passed away during the annual Memorial Day ceremony.

    The national anthem rang out as countless American flags waved in the wind at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield Monday. Hundreds of people were there for a somber, heartfelt salute to servicemen and women who have passed away during the annual Memorial Day ceremony.

  • Road open after tree, power line comes down in Cape Girardeau, MO

    Road open after tree, power line comes down in Cape Girardeau, MO

    Monday, May 28 2018 10:16 PM EDT2018-05-29 02:16:33 GMT
    Third Street between Spanish and Big Bend is open to traffic after a tree came down sending a power line down as well. (Source: Kyle Hinton, KFVS)Third Street between Spanish and Big Bend is open to traffic after a tree came down sending a power line down as well. (Source: Kyle Hinton, KFVS)

    Third Street between Spanish and Big Bend is open to traffic after a tree came down sending a power line down as well.

    Third Street between Spanish and Big Bend is open to traffic after a tree came down sending a power line down as well.

  • Jackson Co., IL communities celebrate 150th Memorial Day anniversary

    Jackson Co., IL communities celebrate 150th Memorial Day anniversary

    Monday, May 28 2018 8:31 PM EDT2018-05-29 00:31:54 GMT
    150th anniversary of Memorial Day in the United States on May 28.(Source: KFVS)150th anniversary of Memorial Day in the United States on May 28.(Source: KFVS)

    The Jackson County Board, cities of Carbondale and Murphysboro and General John A. Logan Museum are teaming up to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Memorial Day in the United States on May 28.

    The Jackson County Board, cities of Carbondale and Murphysboro and General John A. Logan Museum are teaming up to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Memorial Day in the United States on May 28.

  • Police: 4 dead in TN murder-suicide

    Police: 4 dead in TN murder-suicide

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:38 PM EDT2018-05-29 03:38:57 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 11:59 PM EDT2018-05-29 03:59:13 GMT

    Four people are dead in Rutherford County, TN, after a fatal shooting Monday.

    Four people are dead in Rutherford County, TN, after a fatal shooting Monday.

  • Caught on camera: Real-life 'Spider-Man' climbs four stories to save child

    Caught on camera: Real-life 'Spider-Man' climbs four stories to save child

    Monday, May 28 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-05-28 10:55:18 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-05-28 10:55:18 GMT
    The child’s father was detained for alleged parental neglect, the Associated Press reports. (Source: BFM/Twitter/CNN)The child’s father was detained for alleged parental neglect, the Associated Press reports. (Source: BFM/Twitter/CNN)

    The child’s father was detained for alleged parental neglect, the Associated Press reports.

    The child’s father was detained for alleged parental neglect, the Associated Press reports.

  • Man in KS arrested after girlfriend says she caught him having sex with puppy

    Man in KS arrested after girlfriend says she caught him having sex with puppy

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-27 05:13:38 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-27 05:13:38 GMT
    Police say there was also evidence of previous physical abuse to the young pit bull. (Source: KWCH-DT/CNN)Police say there was also evidence of previous physical abuse to the young pit bull. (Source: KWCH-DT/CNN)

    Police say there was also evidence of previous physical abuse to the young pit bull.

    Police say there was also evidence of previous physical abuse to the young pit bull.

