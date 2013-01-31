Heartland News Investigation More>>

I-Team: Belts on Buses We've all likely been on a school bus at some point in our lives. Did you feel safe?

I-Team: Cause for alarm If you are counting on your home smoke alarms to save your family from a fire, you might want to think again. The I-Team put the detector to the test.

I-Team: Tap that app Looking for love? Millions turn to online dating sites and apps for romance, but you could be playing with fire.

I-Team: Set in stone A Butler County cemetery is in the spotlight again as more victims come forward claiming they never received their loved ones headstones.

I-Team: Are insurance companies practicing medicine? A Cape Girardeau doctor who was fed up with red tape has taken a leap of faith by, for the most part, cutting out the middle man.

I-Team: Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary Investigation at Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary raises questions. Supporters call it an attack, while those who agree with the state's involvement say it's about time. An investigation at Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary raises questions. Supporters call it an attack, while those who agree with the state's involvement say it's about time.



Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Molly Young case As the family of Molly Young awaits word from the special prosecutor assigned to the Southern Illinois woman's death investigation, they are now taking legal matters into their own hands.

I-Team: Homeowners feel their neighborhood is washing away It's been a problem for decades, and neighbors say it's only getting worse. Homeowners in one Cape Girardeau neighborhood worry more than some every time it rains. The city, at this point, is not willing to get involved due to potential liability issues downstream.



I-Team: Would expanding Medicaid help the thousands in Mo. living without insurance? About half of the states have made the decision to expand Medicaid. Missouri lawmakers are currently debating the matter in Jefferson City. How will what legislators decide impact the state, and those currently living without health insurance?

UPDATE: I-Team Investigation: 2 families, 1 question We have an update now to the I-team report Kathy Sweeney and Crystal Britt brought you last month on the 2013 deaths two Billy Joe Edwards, and Joe Gillam.



I-Team Investigation: 2 Families, 1 Question A year after two young men died just feet apart from each other, their families came together in a surprising show of unity and determination.

I-Team: Izabella's Story Cape Girardeau County parents are fighting for answers after their baby girl died at the babysitter's house.

I-Team: Tough Justice and crowded prisons It's a problem nationwide, and here at home: crowded prisons. Our country's attorney general wants to do something about it, considering 1 in 107 adults is behind bars.



I-Team reports on the Molly Young Death investigation It is a case that continues to make headlines not only here in the Heartland, but across the nation. What exactly happened to Molly Young? Did she take her own life, or was she murdered? The I-team digs deeper, and gets reaction from all sides.

Heartland News I-Team: Updates After a story airs, the Heartland News I-Team is not done working for you.



I-Team Investigates: Grave Disappointment in Butler County Closure, is it too much to ask? Two Butler County families came to us demanding answers, as they felt robbed in their darkest hours. On September 7th, 2010 16-year-old Bradley Hodge was on his way to Update: a total of nine families have now come forward claiming they were ripped off by Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Some paid for headstones nearly three years ago.



I-Team Investigates, Flooding concerns mount in Ste. Genevieve This time of year flash flooding is always a concern. In Ste. Genevieve, a proposal to protect historic homes from flooding has been stuck in the mud for more than a decade.



I-Team investigates, stuck in the middle of Affordable Health Care Like it or hate it, there is still a lot to learn about the Affordable care Act or Obamacare. It will affect you in some way or another.

Career criminal charged with murder for the second time A man who spent most of his life behind bars, may never walk free again. He did time for killing his fiancee back in the 1980s, and now he's charged with killing again.

I-Team Update: Broken System, Call to Action Teala Mainzer realized the clock was ticking for her elderly mom, but now she has some powerful allies in her battle to get her out of a guardianship and bring her home.

I-Team Update: Justice for Pauline I found a strange twist to the guardianship case I've been following out of Sikeston. One of Pauline Williams' daughters takes her effort to bring her mother home public and now stands accused of violating her rights.

Danger on the rails Trains carry people and cargo across the country, and with U.S. oil boom, more and more oil. Are safety standards keeping up with the increased traffic for passengers and cargo? What are local, state and federal government officials doing to keep residents safe?

I-Team: Shooting at the Pony The Alexander County Sheriff says someone shot at a Cape Girardeau man's car in the parking lot of The Pony Strip Club in East Cape Girardeau. But, while this report is new, the shooting is not.

I-Team Update: Fixing a Broken System If you need a guardian, is the system working for you? Experts say Missouri needs to do more to protect wards, lessen workloads and give families more peace of mind.

I-Team Special Report: 'Imminent Harm' Very few of us would want to expose our darkest family secrets, but a Mississippi County family is willing to do just that, all in an effort to protect the public and save their son.

CA strip club owner brings business, concerns to Heartland A California businessman owns adult businesses and other properties across the Heartland, many he's purchased in the last year or so. He's bringing in much-needed cash to a nearly dozen Heartland towns, so why are some communities fighting against him?

Street Crimes Task Force making an impact It's clear the Street Crimes Task Force made an impact in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Charleston, and Poplar Bluff over the past several weeks. This week, I sat back down with some of the leaders behind the effort to find out what worked, what didn't, and what's next.

I-Team: Gun deal indictments One week after the I-Team showed you what appeared to be an illegal deal at a popular southeast Missouri gun show, the Butler County man at one of the tables faces federal charges.

I-Team report sparks federal investigation into gun show deal A Butler County man has been in the ATF's cross hairs for years, suspected of selling guns illegally. Now, authorities believe he broke federal law at our region's biggest gun show and we've got the exclusive details.



I-Team Extra: Inside the Cape Girardeau City Jail A Chicago-based architect's study recently outlined Cape Girardeau's need for a bigger, much more secure police station, but at a hefty price tag. One of the biggest reasons why the police chief's pushing for a new building is the security issues with and condition of the upstairs city jail.

I-Team Investigation: 20 years later A 27-year-old West Frankfort man is found shot to death more than 20 years ago. Was it suicide, or something else?

I-Team: I-55 drug busts Before marijuana, cocaine or heroin makes it to the streets of any Heartland city, drug couriers or mules drive those deliveries, often cross country.

I-Team: Mangum speaks Charged with recklessly exposing others to the virus that causes AIDS, a Dexter man worries his illness is getting worse behind bars.

I-Team Special Report: High and Dry The challenges and concerns that come with living in a flood plain are nothing new in the Heartland. But, after dealing with disaster last month, the McClure fire chief says new federal rules coming to his small town are leaving him high and dry.





I-Team Investigation: Repeat Offenders It takes hundreds of thousands of dollars in food and medical bills to care for the hundreds of inmates moving in and out of our county jails.

I-Team Investigation: Stuck in the System? In most counties, a Public Administrator steps in to act as a guardian for someone who can't care for themselves and doesn't have family or friends willing to take that responsibility. And trusted legal Back in June, an illness led to a St. Francois County man becoming a ward of the state. Now, his daughter is fighting to get him out of the system and says he simply wants to go home.

Missouri Highway Patrol confirms no active investigation of Poplar Bluff city manager The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms there is no active investigation involving Poplar Bluff City Manager Doug Bagby.

Heartland News I-Team Special Report: Jim's Story A Perry County, Illinois man who spent a career on his feet wanted to get his mobility back. So, 63-year-old Jim Slapak opted to have hip replacement surgery earlier this year.

I-Team Special Report: Inmate taken to ATM It's not uncommon for inmates to be taken out of jail, typically for a court appearance and sometimes for a doctor visit. But should a murder suspect who can't even bond out of jail be taken out for a trip to the bank?

Heartland News I-Team Special Report: Back up Plan Could train collisions like the one between a Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe train in Scott County May 25 be prevented in the future?

Heartland News I-Team Special Report: Answers for Ashli Robin Drum admits she's had a hard time dealing with her oldest daughter's death. Just a few short weeks ago a chance search on the Internet revealed a surprising path to justice.

Robin Drum admits she's had a hard time dealing with her oldest daughter's death. Just a few short weeks ago a chance search on the Internet revealed a surprising path to justice.

Heartland News I-Team Special Report: Still Legal Stores in the Heartland continue selling products labeled aromatherapy, incense, spice, and potpourri for $30 a package. It's a booming business that has neighbors and authorities concerned.