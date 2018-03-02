Marilyn's Medical - Useful Information - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

  • Useful InformationUseful InformationMore>>

  • Medicare Guide

    Medicare Guide

    This guide will help you understand the Medicare guidelines related to home medical equipment. Most health insurance plans have similar rules to Medicare, but you should know that they will all vary.

  • Health Issues

    Health Issues

    Information including risks, tips, explanations, prevention tips for patients and caregivers, and some of the most common health issues.

  • Medical Web Sites

    Medical Web Sites

    The Internet is a great source of information for you to use in managing your healthcare or the healthcare of a loved one. It can also be good way to locate the support resources you need as a patient or caregiver.

  • Medical Glossary

    Medical Glossary

    A resource list of common terminology used regarding health issues and medical equipment.
Powered by Frankly