A vehicle ran into a structure in the 1600 block of Greenbriar in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday night before 7 p.m.
The Denny's restaurant in Cape Girardeau appears to be closed. A sign on the outside door read "closed for business."
The Lyon County and the KY Division of Waste Management are hosting the 2018 Waste Tire Collection Days at the Kentucky Department of Highways Lyon County Maintenance Facility on April 5, 6, & 7.
Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department were on the scene of a deadly crash on Old Route 146 this morning.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 10 mile-marker east on Interstate 24 for a collision involving injuries.
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.
The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.
As of Thursday, the photo had been liked on Twitter more than 670,000 times and was retweeted more than 225,000 times and counting.
