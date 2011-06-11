Illinois flood recovery | <a href="http://www.kfvs12.com/category/210495/illinois-floode-recovery-information">More</a> Illinois flood recovery information More>>

Ill. Gov. Quinn announces Federal assistance for 21 counties Ill. Gov. Quinn announces Federal assistance for 21 counties On June 10, Illinois Governor Pat Quinn announced that federal assistance was approved for 21 counties in the southern part of his state by President Barack Obama. The federal declaration clears the On June 10, Illinois Governor Pat Quinn announced that federal assistance was approved for 21 counties in the southern part of his state.

Shimkus holds special flood office hours Shimkus holds special flood office hours Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-19) will hold a series of special office hours to help local flood victims on Friday, May 27.

Lt. Gov. Simon encourages flood victims to attend IEMA buyout meeting Lt. Gov. Simon encourages flood victims to attend IEMA buyout meeting Illinois Lt. Gov. Sheila Simon is encouraging residents of Alexander County to attend a community meeting on July 5 to learn more about buyouts and flood mitigation options.

Unemployed due to flooding may be eligible for assistance Unemployed due to flooding may be eligible for assistance Residents and business owners out of work because of severed storms and flooding in April and May in 14 southern Illinois counties could be eligible for federal disaster assistance.

Fourteen flood affected southern Ill. counties to get unemployment aid Fourteen flood affected southern Ill. counties to get unemployment aid Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn announced Thursday that the federal government approved his request for Disaster Unemployment Assistance for the residents of 14 southern Ill. counties affected by spring flooding.

Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers in several towns Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers in several towns The Federal Emergency Management Agency has Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers in several Heartland towns to help recent severe storms, flooding, and tornado victims with their applications for disaster aid.

Flood relief funds are starting to flow to victims Flood relief funds are starting to flow to victims The flood waters rushed into some people's homes in a matter of minutes, but the flood relief dollars aren't flowing in as quickly.

Disaster declaration for 14 southern Ill. counties Disaster declaration for 14 southern Ill. counties The federal government approved a federal disaster declaration to help people and businesses in 14 southern Illinois counties.

Illinois' request for aid dollars under FEMA review Illinois' request for aid dollars under FEMA review Illinois' requests for federal dollars are now in the hands of FEMA. A spokesperson tells us it's currently under review. Meanwhile, people in southern Illinois continue their flood clean up and many with no flood insurance.

Gov. Quinn requests federal assistance for 21 Ill. counties Gov. Quinn requests federal assistance for 21 Ill. counties Governor Pat Quinn asked President Barack Obama for federal assistance to help local governments in 21 southern Illinois counties recover from major flooding and severe storms.

Volunteer cleanup help coming to Metropolis Volunteer cleanup help coming to Metropolis Find out cleanup information and information about how to get volunteer help in Metropolis.

Wickliffe/Cairo bridge reopened Wickliffe/Cairo bridge reopened The bridge between Wickliffe, Kentucky and Cairo, Illinois has reopened.

Southern Seven Health Dept. sponsors cleaning supply drive Southern Seven Health Dept. sponsors cleaning supply drive The Southern Seven Health Department will be sponsoring a Stuff a Truck event Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14.

Gallatin County flood cleanup information Gallatin County flood cleanup information Anyone in Gallatin County with flood damage can register at the Gallatin County, County Clerk's Office in Shawneetown. The Salvation Army will provide meals throughout the weekend.

Canned food drive for Cairo flood relief Canned food drive for Cairo flood relief Land of Lincoln and Southern 7 AmeriCorps members are sponsoring a canned food drive for Cairo flood relief on Wednesday, May 18.

Red Cross hits jackpot for flood relief Red Cross hits jackpot for flood relief The flood relief effort got a boost from Harrah's Casino Thursday. Casino manager Mark Osterhouse presented $50,000 checks to the Little Egypt Chapter of the American Red Cross and the Paducah Area Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Buckets with cleaning supplies available in Saline Co. Buckets with cleaning supplies available in Saline Co. Buckets with cleaning supplies will be available at the SIC Foundation Building in Harrisburg Wednesday, May 11 through Friday, May 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Tips for hiring private contractor for clean up Tips for hiring private contractor for clean up The office of the Metropolis mayor offers these tips for hiring a private contractor for clean up, debris removal, home repair, or remodeling.

Franklin Co. begins flood, storms damage assessment Franklin Co. begins flood, storms damage assessment The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency is assessing the damage to the county from severe weather and flooding.

Flood damage assessments in Jackson Co. Flood damage assessments in Jackson Co. Officials in Jackson County will be conducting initial flood damage assessments Tuesday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 11.

Flood tips for Metropolis residents Flood tips for Metropolis residents The office of Metropolis Mayor McDaniel has released a comprehensive list of flood tips for residents.

Unemployment benefits might be available for Cairo workers Unemployment benefits might be available for Cairo workers Cairo workers displaced by recent flooding in Illinois might be eligible for unemployment benefits, according to Greg Rivara with the Illinois Department of Employment Security.