We have sample ballots from the following counties: Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Randolph, Saline, Union and Williamson.

We have sample ballots from the following counties: Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Randolph, Saline, Union and Williamson.

Here is a list of races for Illinois primary voting to be held on March 20.

Here is a list of races for Illinois primary voting to be held on March 20.

Here is a list of races for Illinois primary voting to be held on March 20. (Source: Raycom Media)

Here is a list of races for Illinois primary voting to be held on March 20. (Source: Raycom Media)

Several counties will be holding primary elections for sheriff candidates in the November general election.

Several counties will be holding primary elections for sheriff candidates in the November general election.

The results of the primary election will be closely moinitored (Source: Raycom Media)

The results of the primary election will be closely moinitored (Source: Raycom Media)

The primary will decide candidates for the position come Nov. 6 (Source: Raycom Media)

The primary will decide candidates for the position come Nov. 6 (Source: Raycom Media)

March 20 is when voting will take place for governor in the Illinois primary. Here are the candidates.

March 20 is when voting will take place for governor in the Illinois primary. Here are the candidates.

Here is a list of races for Illinois primary voting to be held on March 20. (Source: Raycom Media)

Here is a list of races for Illinois primary voting to be held on March 20. (Source: Raycom Media)

Missouri Headlines Missouri Headlines More>>

Missouri man seeks second reprieve from Supreme Court Missouri man seeks second reprieve from Supreme Court A Missouri death row inmate whose life was spared by a last-minute stay of execution four years ago is asking the U.S. Supreme Court for another reprieve, claiming the process of killing him could cause... A Missouri death row inmate whose life was spared by a last-minute stay of execution four years ago is asking the U.S. Supreme Court for another reprieve, claiming the process of killing him could cause blood-filled tumors...

News Minute: Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT News Minute: Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT All sides of the ethanol and biofuels debate are getting the chance to weigh in on a federal agency's proposal to boost the amount of renewable fuels blended into gasoline. The U.S. Environmental Protection... Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is expected to ask a judge to move up his criminal trial to April 3, more than a month earlier than scheduled. At a hearing Monday, attorneys for the Republican governor told Judge Rex Burlison...

Doctor accused of prescribing opioids for no medical reason Doctor accused of prescribing opioids for no medical reason An eastern Missouri doctor has been indicted for allegedly prescribing fentanyl and other opioids to women with whom he had personal relationships. An eastern Missouri doctor has been indicted for allegedly prescribing fentanyl and other opioids to women with whom he had personal relationships.