President Trump announced a joint military action in Syria after a reported chemical attack. (Source: CNN/Pool/Syrian State TV/Facebook/Douma.Revolution/Douma Media Center/FARS News/Syrian Presidency)
Pentagon spokesperson Dana White said strikes in Syria were carefully targeted and successful.
Her mother said she was in daycare`s when a boy beat her up. School officials tell a different story.
Gen. Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, explains the targets in Syria that allied forces focused on. (Source: CNN/Pool)
‘Incredibles 2’ hits theaters June 15.
Video shows Syrian air defenses' response to the allied missile attack. (Source: Syria War Media/CNN)
