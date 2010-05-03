The animal welfare group working to get the puppy mill bill on the November ballot in Missouri takes its next step.

This story details the position of those against the Puppy Mill Cruelty Prevention Act.

Melanie Coy has been an independent canine advocate and pit bull rescuer for the past 30 years. Coy does not support the Puppy Mill Cruelty Prevention Act.

