More Men's College Basketball Archive More>>

Tennessee Tech vs SEMO Men - Jan. 2, 2010 Tennessee Tech vs SEMO - Jan. 2, 2010 This is the place to watch the live WebCast of the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles vs the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks in a men's OVC basketball match-up. Tip-off is scheduled for approximately 7:45pm CT.

Williams Baptist vs SEMO - Dec. 12, 2009 Williams Baptist vs SEMO - Dec. 12, 2009 This is the place to watch the live WebCast of the Williams Baptist Eagles vs the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks in a men's NCAA basketball match-up. Tip-off is scheduled for approximately 7:45pm CT.

SIU vs SEMO - Dec. 9, 2009 SIU vs SEMO - Dec. 9, 2009 This is the place to watch the live WebCast of the Southern Illinois University Salukis vs the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks in a men's NCAA basketball match-up. Tip-off is scheduled for approximately 7:45pm.