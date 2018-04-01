This Easter morning will be dry, but chilly!
The Scott County Sheriff's Department was involved in a high-speed chase on Highway 61 on March 31.
A vehicle stop led to a drug arrest in Marble Hill, Mo. on Tuesday, Mar. 27 at 3:40 a.m.
According to law enforcement, a man has died after a crash in Iron County, Missouri on March 29.
Police say a man admitted to shooting his son in Allenville, MO on Friday, March 30.
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.
President Donald Trump claims Border Patrol agents can't do their jobs properly because of "ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws".
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.
A legal observer and witness says the deputy accelerated toward the woman, who held up her hand and made a stop motion before the vehicle struck her.
