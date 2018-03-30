SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital - Mt. Vernon has temporarily changed it visitation recommendations in response to the widespread influenza outbreak.
Voters will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 3 for the Missouri General Municipal Elections.
Hop to it this Heartland Weekend! Easter is on April 1 this year. To celebrate, festive events have been planned across the Heartland between now and then.
Police in Dexter has been investigating a series of business burglaries that occurred between January 8, 2018, and the present.
The Major Case Squad found two victims killed in a shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri shot at each other.
Stephon Clark was killed by police in Sacramento on March 18.
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
Up until a couple of months ago, he just couldn't get rid of what everyone thought was a beer belly, even after losing 34 lbs.
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.
Brandon Goderich had to dance for all the wrong reasons. It's an unusual policy inside Professor Jonathan Lowndes' class at the Keiser University campus in Pembroke Pines, FL.
