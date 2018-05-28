Patients with pancreatic cancer that hadn't spread lived substantially longer on a four-drug combo than on a single standard cancer drug,
The first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois for 2018 has been reported according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Black men with advanced prostate cancer fared surprisingly well in research that challenges current thinking about racial disparities in the disease.
A new adult behavioral health unit opened in Dexter, Missouri.
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that would help people with deadly diseases try experimental treatments.
The American Cancer Society has released an updated guideline for colorectal cancer screenings. The new guideline changes recommend that people at the age of 45 should get a screening test.
The four placebo capsules were placed out of order in the 28-day physicians sample pack. They’re at the beginning of the cycle instead of the end.
A Wisconsin woman said her emphasis on diet helped her in her battle against cancer. Now her approach will be studied by researchers at Harvard University to see if it can help others.
More than 100 million Americans live with diabetes or pre-diabetes according to the CDC, and some can’t afford the testing supplies and medication they need to live healthy lives.
