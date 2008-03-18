Heartland Flooding More>>

List of Flooded Roads List of Flooded Roads Here's an updated list of flooded roads in the Heartland.

Dutchtown, MO Summer Flooding Offers Unseen Benefits Summer Flooding Offers Unseen Benefits This summer's destructive flooding and high water could mean some benefits in other ways, according to Missouri Conservation Department agents.

East Cape Girardeau, IL East Cape Residents Cope with More Flooding on Top of March Flood East Cape Residents Cope with More Flooding on Top of March Flood With an increased flood stage forecast, more people are on high alert with the added threat of more flooding. Folks in East Cape Girardeau are no stranger to rising water, and they cope pretty much the same way others handle living in flood prone areas.

Cape Girardeau, MO Local Red Cross Gets Ready Red Cross Gets Ready With the threat of flooding along the Mississippi still looming, the American Red Cross is doing what they're asking you to do. Get ready and be prepared.

Flood Victims Cautioned about Scams, Camping Fees Waived Flood Victims Cautioned about Scams, Camping Fees Waived The Missouri attorney general warns flood victims about scams. Camping fees are waived for flood victims displaced by high water.

Scott County, MO River Watch: Wait for Freight River Watch: Wait for Freight The Mississippi River shuts down at 43 feet and we're forecast to hit just under that mark next Monday. While some barges will still be on the move, the rising river could create big problems for barges and boats.