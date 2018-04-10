Related Gasoline Stories Related Gasoline Stories More>>

St. Louis, MO Police Ditch Cars for Motorcycles Police Ditch Cars for Motorcycles The cost of gas hits everyone where it hurts, leaving law enforcement looking for new options as they hit the roads. Some departments are ditching their patrol cars for motor-bikes, and in some cases even utility vehicles.

Cape Girardeau, MO RV Rally to Attract One Thousand People to Heartland RV Rally to Attract One Thousand People to Heartland This weekend Du Quoin will play host to the International Newmar Association Rally. That means about a thousand people and their RV's will pull into southern Illinois. Some RV drivers say the gas bills won't slow them down.

Desoto, IL Gas Leak Reroutes Traffic Gas Leak Reroutes Traffic Police are rerouting traffic on Route 51 near Desoto after a large amount of gasoline leaked from a malfunctioning pump at the Handi-Mart in Desoto.

Mississippi County, MO County Battles Gas Woes Mississippi County Gas Woes Most of us probably didn't count on gas prices sky-rocketing this year. One Heartland county plans to take steps to curb gas spending.

Paducah, KY Save Gas, Ride a Bus Save Gas, Ride a Bus In Paducah, it costs just 75 cents for a bus ride around town, or $24 for a one month pass.

Cape Girardeau, MO Gas Prices & Teens Gas Prices & Teens Those rising gas prices mean a lot of us cut back on other expenses. That includes teenagers, who account for a big part of consumer spending.

Scott County, MO Gas Thefts on the Farm Gas Thefts on the Farm Local sheriff's departments want farmers to know they could be the latest target for gas thieves.