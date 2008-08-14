Malden, MO
This weeks staycation is just made for kids...a perfect kid-staycation.
Mermet Springs, IL
Between the cities of Metropolis and Vienna there is a whole world underwater that you must visit.
Makanda, IL
Just south of Carbondale you'll find a unique park. Deep inside the forest you enter into a different world...a giant one.
It would be nearly impossible to highlight all the things to do around the LBL area. With so many things to do on and off the water it makes for the perfect staycation.
Iron County, MO
This week's staycation highlights Iron County, a county as rich in fun activities as it is in its iron ore.
Buncombe, IL
A true outdoor paradise in southern Illinois.
Near Buncombe, Illinois you will find a true outdoor paradise.
Ste. Genevieve, MO
This weeks staycation is in Ste. Genevieve.
This week's staycation sends us on a whirl wind tour of a town filled with everyting from a rich French history to a true wine country.
Marble Hill, MO
This week's staycation takes us to Bollinger County, which according to their brochure is the best kept secret in southeast Missouri.
