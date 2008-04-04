Cape Girardeau, MO
Confessed serial killer Timothy Krajcir is scheduled to enter a plea later Friday in a Cape Girardeau courtroom.
Cape Girardeau County, MO
Confessed serial killer Timothy Krajcir will be in court sooner than expected.
Cape Girardeau County, MO
Confessed serial killer Timoth Krajcir waived his preliminary hearing Thursday.
Confessed serial killer Timothy Krajcir returns to the county where he admits to committing five murders three decades ago.
Cape Girardeau, MO
A national television program and authors from across the country want to tell the story about confessed serial killer Timothy Krajcir.
Confessed serial kiiller Timothy Krajcir is to be moved to Missouri Tuesday.
Serial killer Timothy Krajcir is headed to Missouri after the Illinois governor approved authorized his extradition.
Governor Matt Blunt is working to get admitted murdered Timothy Krajcir in a Missouri courtroom as soon as possible.
Cape Girardeau, MO
Some neighborhoods are all too familiar with the murders to which Krajcir confessed. Folks there say they breathed a sigh of relief when they heard Timothy Krajcir's confessions.
Cape Girardeau, MO
Authorities say Timothy Krajcir confessed to murdering nine people including six women in the Heartland.
Cape Girardeau County, MO
Authorities in Cape Girardeau County are set to make a stunning announcement today in connection with five unsolved homicides dating back to the late 1970's and early 1980's.