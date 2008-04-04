Missouri Stories Krajcir: Missouri Stories More>>

Cape Girardeau, MO Krajcir Arraignment Krajcir Arraignment Confessed serial killer Timothy Krajcir is scheduled to enter a plea later Friday in a Cape Girardeau courtroom.

Cape Girardeau County, MO Krajcir Waives Preliminary Hearing Krajcir Waives Preliminary Hearing Confessed serial killer Timoth Krajcir waived his preliminary hearing Thursday.

Krajcir Returns to Missouri Krajcir Returns to Missouri Confessed serial killer Timothy Krajcir returns to the county where he admits to committing five murders three decades ago.

Cape Girardeau, MO Krajcir Story Gains National Attention Krajcir Story Gains National Attention A national television program and authors from across the country want to tell the story about confessed serial killer Timothy Krajcir.

Serial Killer's Extradition Approved Serial Killer's Extradition Approved Serial killer Timothy Krajcir is headed to Missouri after the Illinois governor approved authorized his extradition.

Gov. Blunt Requests Speedy Extradition of Krajcir Gov. Blunt Requests Speedy Extradition of Krajcir Governor Matt Blunt is working to get admitted murdered Timothy Krajcir in a Missouri courtroom as soon as possible.