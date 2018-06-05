Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.

"Miss America 2.0" will not feature swimsuit or evening gown programs, an effort to move away from judging women by their outward appearance.

Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.

Man does TV interview about body found in creek; it was his mom and now he's in custody

For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.

A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.

AMBER Alert: Baby abducted by father in 'extreme danger,' could be in NC

Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.

A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.

Mother sentenced to 20 years for allowing men to rape young daughters for drugs

A woman accused of driving onto a Maine baseball field during a game and striking and killing a man before trying to leave the scene is due in court Monday.

(Sanford Police Department via AP). This undated photo released by the Sanford, Maine Police Department shows Carol Sharrow of Sanford. She is accused of driving onto the field during a baseball game in Sanford, killing Douglas Parkhurst of West Newfie...

Man run down, 50 years after killing girl in hit-and-run

Authorities say a man fatally shot six people to death in the Phoenix area, some of whom were connected to his divorce, before killing himself with officers closing in.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). A Scottsdale Police Department officer blocks off traffic as police surround a local hotel where a suspect wanted in several killings was staying Monday, June 4, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. According to police, the suspect k...

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE - In this March 10, 2014, file photo, Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips decorates a cake inside his store in Lakewood, Colo. The Supreme Court is setting aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wo...

The Supreme Court is setting aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.