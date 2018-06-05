Police in Sparta, Illinois are searching for three men after an armed robbery at a Casey's store Tuesday morning.
Police in Sparta, Illinois are searching for three men after an armed robbery at a Casey's store Tuesday morning.
An Anna, Illinois man was sentenced to prison for aggravated battery of a police officer.
The Friends of Saint Francis and Saint Francis Healthcare Foundation are partnering with Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau to supply groceries to 35 families this summer.
The Burger King restaurant on Mt. Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau is getting a new look.
Monday, June 4 marked a special day for the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District. The first full-time firefighters started their shift at 8 a.m.
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.
"Miss America 2.0" will not feature swimsuit or evening gown programs, an effort to move away from judging women by their outward appearance.
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.
Authorities say a man fatally shot six people to death in the Phoenix area, some of whom were connected to his divorce, before killing himself with officers closing in.