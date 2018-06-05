Jan. 29, 2008 Storm Pictures - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead, police say

    Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead, police say

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:15:59 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:53:58 GMT

    Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.

    Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.

  • Miss America to end swimsuit competition

    Miss America to end swimsuit competition

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-06-05 11:52:04 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:47:16 GMT

    "Miss America 2.0" will not feature swimsuit or evening gown programs, an effort to move away from judging women by their outward appearance.

    "Miss America 2.0" will not feature swimsuit or evening gown programs, an effort to move away from judging women by their outward appearance.

  • Man does TV interview about body found in creek; it was his mom and now he's in custody

    Man does TV interview about body found in creek; it was his mom and now he's in custody

    Monday, June 4 2018 11:20 PM EDT2018-06-05 03:20:16 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 6:54 AM EDT2018-06-05 10:54:22 GMT

    Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.

    Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.

    •   
Powered by Frankly