Deputies are alerting Cape Girardeau County, Missouri to a fake money scam going around the county. Fake 100 dollar bills are being circulated according to officials.
Police in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured as a homicide investigation on Thursday, April 5.
Southeast Missouri State University has announced a new pet-friendly community coming in fall 2018 on select floors of Myers Hall.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees will consider a plan at its next meeting to shift state funding from the Carbondale campus to the Edwardsville campus.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.
Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.
The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.
