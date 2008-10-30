Presidential Candidates Presidential Candidates More>>

Jill Biden Stops In Cape Girardeau Jill Biden Stops In Cape Girardeau Jill Biden Stops In Cape Girardeau Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Joe Biden, stopped in Cape Girardeau Saturday morning. Cape Girardeau was the spot of another campaign appearance this weekend. Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Joe Biden, stopped in Cape Girardeau Saturday morning. The

Take Part in the Vice Presidential Debate Conversation Take Part in the Vice Presidential Debate Conversation You can be a part of the vice presidential debate conversation. Let us know how you think the candidates did in Thursday night's debate and read a live chat between viewers during the debate Thursday night.

Electoral Projections Electoral Projections Take a look at an interesting site that compiles polling information on the presidential race.

St. Louis, MO Going to the Vice Presidential Debate? Going to the Vice Presidential Debate? This week, all eyes will be on the vice presidential candidates and we want to know if you're going.

Paducah, KY Former President Clinton to Stop in Heartland Former President Clinton to Stop in Heartland Former President Bill Clinton will make stops in the Heartland to campaign for his wife Hillary in the Democratic race for the presidential nomination.

Cape Girardeau, MO Waiting for Obama Waiting for Obama With signs, shirts, and buttons, dozens of people in Cape Girardeau waited for several hours hoping to catch a peek of Presidential hopeful Barack Obama.

Results of March 4 Primaries Results of March 4 Primaries Find out the latest results from the March 4 primaries in Texas, Ohio, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Romney Suspends Presidential Campaign Romney Suspends Presidential Campaign The Associated Press has learned that Mitt Romney will suspend his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

Select a Candidate™ Select a Candidate By asking you a series of questions about major issues, Select A Candidate helps you learn which presidential candidates' views most closely align with your own.

Romney, Clinton Win Michigan Romney, Clinton Win Michigan Republican Mitt Romney keeps his campaign alive by winning Michigan's GOP primary.

Iowa Caucus Info and Candidate Profiles Iowa Caucus Info and Candidate Profiles Find out more facts and info about the January 3rd Iowa caucus and candidate bios.

Presidential Candidate Biographies Presidential Candidate Biographies Learn more about the lives and service of the 2008 presidential hopefuls.