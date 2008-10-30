Check out the blog above and read what people from around the world had to say about Palin's visit to Cape Girardeau Thursday.
Take a look at behind the scenes photos of Gov. Sarah Palin's visit to Cape Girardeau.
Jill Biden Stops In Cape Girardeau
Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Joe Biden, stopped in Cape Girardeau Saturday morning.
Cape Girardeau was the spot of another campaign appearance this weekend. Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Joe Biden, stopped in Cape Girardeau Saturday morning. The
You can be a part of the vice presidential debate conversation. Let us know how you think the candidates did in Thursday night's debate and read a live chat between viewers during the debate Thursday night.
Take a look at an interesting site that compiles polling information on the presidential race.
St. Louis, MO
This week, all eyes will be on the vice presidential candidates and we want to know if you're going.
Both presidential campaigns have hit the internet in an effort to attract younger voters.
Mayfield, KY
Hillary Clinton campaigned in Mayfield Sunday, two days before the Kentucky primary.
Paducah, KY
On the heels of Barack Obama's visit, former President Bill Clinton stumps for his wife Hillary who is expected to make a stop in the Heartland Sunday.
Paducah, KY
Former President Bill Clinton will make stops in the Heartland to campaign for his wife Hillary in the Democratic race for the presidential nomination.
A look back at Obama's visit to Cape Girardeau. Pictures courtesy Duncan Phenix.
Cape Girardeau, MO
With signs, shirts, and buttons, dozens of people in Cape Girardeau waited for several hours hoping to catch a peek of Presidential hopeful Barack Obama.
Cape Girardeau, MO
Security for presidential hopeful's visit is as tight as you might imagine.
Find out the latest results from the March 4 primaries in Texas, Ohio, Vermont, and Rhode Island.
The Associated Press has learned that Mitt Romney will suspend his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.
Mike Shain breaks down how southeast Missouri voted for the presidential candidates in the Super Tuesday primary.
John McCain and Hillary Clinton win the Florida primary.
By asking you a series of questions about major issues, Select A Candidate helps you learn which presidential candidates' views most closely align with your own.
Republican John McCain has taken home a South Carolina primary win, eight years after a defeat there ended his first White House bid.
Republican Mitt Romney keeps his campaign alive by winning Michigan's GOP primary.
Find out more facts and info about the January 3rd Iowa caucus and candidate bios.
Barack Obama won Iowa's Democratic caucuses. Mike Huckabee won the Republican caucuses in Iowa.
Learn more about the lives and service of the 2008 presidential hopefuls.
Learn how each presidential hopeful stands on national issues.
For more information about the presidential candidate for 2008, visit their Web sites.
Sen. Hillary Clinton campaigns in the Heartland. Find complete coverage of her and Bill Clinton's Friday visit.
Presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama visits Cape Girardeau Tuesday. Find complete coverage of his visit.