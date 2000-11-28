Q: My ExpressNews is taking up the whole screen. What do I do? Q: My ExpressNews is taking up the whole screen. What do I do? A: You can reduce your ExpressNews screen to the smaller box version by clicking on the top right-hand middle button. If it looks like one

Q: What happens when you don't have an Internet connection? Q: What happens when you don’t have an internet connection? A: Maintaining an Internet connection is necessary to receive new ExpressNews updates. If you lose your connection, the most recent update

Q: What is a “Sys Tray”? Q : What is a “Sys Tray”? A: “Sys tray” is just tech talk for system tray, or the small box on the bottom right-hand corner of your desktop where your clock and other progam icons appear.

Q: I installed the program yesterday. Why is it not on my desktop today? Q: I installed the app yesterday, why is it not there today? A: Go to your stations website and reinstall the application the last question check the last question which asks “Do you want to start ExpressNews

Q: What can I do if my download is slow or hanging? Q: What can I do if my download is slow or hanging? A:This problem may be solved by closing some open applications on your computer. You may have overloaded your computer with open programs, plus the