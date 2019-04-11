What you need to know April 11

(KFVS) - Good morning it is Thursday, April 11.
This morning is warmer that the last few, with temperatures in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies.
Lisa Michaels says we’ll see a few peaks of sunshine will be seen today, but clouds will continue to increase heading into the afternoon.
It will be another warm day with high temps in the upper 70s and low 80s, but very windy. A wind advisory is issued until this evening for sustained winds of 25-35mph and gusts between 40-50mph.
This can cause loose objects outside to be blown around and even isolated power outages. Late this afternoon our western counties could see rain/storms.
Stronger storms will develop when a cold front pushes through the Heartland. Some storms could be strong to severe with the main impact being strong winds. By Friday morning, the rain/storms should be out of the Heartland.
Friday is looking to be a nice day to end the week with temps in the mid to upper 60s and sunny skies.
Cooler air and storms will come back in this weekend during Saturday afternoon through Sunday. We will have to watch our southern counties for a chance of stronger storms.
- SIU students are training ‘Saluki Service Dawgs’ to help those in need.
- Law enforcement are on the lookout for an escaped inmate out of western Kentucky.
- A Poplar Bluff man has been charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday, April 10 after a homicide investigation.
- Elected Leaders took a crash course on disaster response.
Colorado high school students got a scare Wednesday when a swirling cloud appeared on campus.
Mystery mashed potatoes are popping up on peoples’ porches.
